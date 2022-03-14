Mitchell Old Company Presents DOGFIGHT

Following the huge success and sold-out season of Heathers The Musical new up and coming Producer, Mitchell Old returns to ARA Darling Quarter Theatre from 19 April to 14 May with a totally reimagined vision of the hauntingly beautiful musical DOGFIGHT.

DOGFIGHT with music and lyrics by Pasek & Paul and book by Peter Duchan was praised by countless critics and nominated for numerous awards, winning the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical. DOGFIGHT is adapted from the 1991 film of the same name and is a statement about the military culture of the 1960s and the inevitable realisation that no one is invincible, taking the audience on a romantic and heartbreaking journey as a young soldier learns the power of compassion when he plays a cruel joke on an unsuspecting girl.

In 1967, Eddie Birdlace returns from the Vietnam War. He is going back to San Francisco, where he spent his last night in the United States before shipping out. His memories of that night flood back: It is November 21, 1963, and Eddie and his best friends Boland and Bernstein (The Three Bees) decide to spend their last night before deployment in a "dogfight": who can find the ugliest girl in town and bring her to a party where she will be judged? The marines enthusiastically jump into the cruel contest. But when Eddie finally finds Rose Fenny, an awkward waitress who has never been on a date, he has a change of heart. She learns about the dogfight but is determined to not let it define her as an ugly and pathetic girl, and her optimism has a profound effect on Eddie's worldview.

The cast includes Sascha Wykes, Tom Davis, Adam Noviello, Sam Welsh, Sam Harmon and featuring Daniel Raso as the 'Lounge Singer' and will be directed by Madison Lee with Vocal Direction by Ali Calder.



ARA Darling Quarter Theatre

19 April - 14 May 2022

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=DOGFIGHT22