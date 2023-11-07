MIDNIGHT MURDER AT HAMLINGTON HALL Comes to the Ensemble Theatre

Performances run 01 December – 14 January 2024.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns to Newcastle, Melbourne, and Sydney in 2024 Photo 3 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns to Newcastle, Melbourne, and Sydney in 2024
BLANC DE BLANC Encore Extends to Easter 2024 Photo 4 BLANC DE BLANC Encore Extends to Easter 2024

MIDNIGHT MURDER AT HAMLINGTON HALL Comes to the Ensemble Theatre

Ensemble Theatre will present the world premiere of Mark Kilmurry and Jamie Oxenbould’s charming new comedy, Midnight Murder at Hamlington Hall, on from Friday 1st December 2023 to Sunday 14th January 2024. 

This holiday season, Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry and Ensemble favourite Oxenbould have teamed up once again to write a hilariously unruly play within a play set in the world of amateur theatre, directed by Kilmurry, and starring a cast of five including Oxenbould. 

It is the opening night of director-writer Shane Tweed’s new murder mystery, and the Middling Cove Players are buzzing with expectation, electricity, and nerves. Seven of the amateur theatre company’s cast are down with the dreaded lurgy, and only 2 hours remain until showtime.

Desperate to continue the long tradition of ‘the show must go on’, Shane, two of the remaining actors, and whoever else they can co-opt, must pitch in to get this play off the ground. Juggling nerves, props, and absurd miscasting, will they manage to pull it off? Or will everything go horribly, terribly, and awfully wrong? 

“Midnight Murder at Hamlington Hall is everything we’ve experienced for at least 43 years, all together on one evening,” said Mark Kilmurry. 

“Everything that could possibly go wrong does. The whole credo of the night is that ‘the show must go on’. Well, as we see in this play, sometimes perhaps it shouldn’t,” said Jamie Oxenbould. 

“Mark and I love the world of amateur theatre as a setting, because it’s a world of passionate, unexpected people, doing what they love, against all odds.”

The ensemble includes Toby Blome (Photograph 51), Ariadne Sgouros (Belvoir’s Scenes from the Climate Era), Eloise Snape (Griffin Theatre Co’s, Pony), Sam O’Sullivan (Boxing Day BBQ), and Jamie Oxenbould (Boxing Day BBQ).  

A very funny take on bad timing, incompetence, and sweet optimism, don’t miss this colourful finale to Ensemble’s 2023 season.  




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
61st Fishers Ghost Art Award Winners Revealed Photo
61st Fisher's Ghost Art Award Winners Revealed

At the Opening Night of the 61st Fisher’s Ghost Art Award on Friday, 3 November, Angela Tiatia was announced as the winner of the $50,000 acquisitive Open Award in the 61st Fisher’s Ghost Art Award for her video work The Dark Current (2023).

2
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On A MIGRANTS SON Photo
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On A MIGRANT'S SON

A MIGRANT’S SON is the engaging and passionate story of Michaela Burger’s family history expanding over 100 years. A story of grit, determination, ambition and love that centres around her larrikin father Luke.

3
BLANC DE BLANC Encore Extends to Easter 2024 Photo
BLANC DE BLANC Encore Extends to Easter 2024

The scintillating smash-hit show, Blanc de Blanc Encore, it set for a fourth season extension to run through until Easter 2024.

4
MCA Celebrates International Day of People With Disability With World Premiere Screening Photo
MCA Celebrates International Day of People With Disability With World Premiere Screening

Now in its fourth year, ArtScreen is a prestigious program supporting artists with disability or who are d/Deaf to develop their creativity and careers through producing new video artworks. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
Streamed Shakespeare Presents: OTHELLO in Australia - Sydney Streamed Shakespeare Presents: OTHELLO
Leichhardt Uniting Church (11/09-11/18)
Chicago the Musical in Australia - Sydney Chicago the Musical
Capitol Theatre (6/09-6/30)VIDEOS
Oil in Australia - Sydney Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
Tubular Bells For Two in Australia - Sydney Tubular Bells For Two
Riverside Theatres (11/18-11/18)
Cabaret: Clambake Sink or Swim in Australia - Sydney Cabaret: Clambake Sink or Swim
Naughty Noodle Fun Haus (11/11-11/11)
A Cracker Kransky Christmas in Australia - Sydney A Cracker Kransky Christmas
Riverside Theatres (12/16-12/16)
The Dictionary of Lost Words in Australia - Sydney The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Sydney A Midsummer Night's Dream
Sydney Opera House (3/02-3/30)
Grease in Australia - Sydney Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-5/12)PHOTOS VIDEOS
TERMINUS in Australia - Sydney TERMINUS
Marrickville Town Hall Basement (11/22-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You