MCA to Celebrate International Day of People With Disability with World Premiere Screening

ArtScreen 2021 is a visual art project enabling professional artists with disability to develop new works of video art. This empowering program will be showcased in lunchtime screenings at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia in Sydney on Thursday 2 and Saturday 4 December 2021.

Artists Sue Jo Wright, Robert Duffield and Sarah Houbolt were selected for this prestigious program. They have been mentored by experienced video artists Dr Zanny Begg, Amala Groom and Berlin based Australian duo Soda_Jerk. The screening will also include the ArtScreen 2020 artwork by Debra Keenahan.

"In celebration of International Day of People with Disability and in acknowledgment of the work by artists with disability, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia is delighted to present ArtScreen 2021, our partnership initiative with Accessible Arts.

We look forward to screening and premiering the works of so many talented artists here at the Museum," says Elizabeth Ann MacGregor OBE, MCA Director.

"ArtScreen aims to broaden engagement with, and appreciation of, the distinctive insights and skills of artists with disability," says Accessible Arts Interim CEO, Liz Martin. "These unique and compelling works make an important contribution to the diversity of cultural expression in Sydney.

The MCA ArtScreen 2021 presentation will include a Q&A panel with the artists on Saturday 4 December. All artworks can be viewed with closed captioning, audio description or Auslan interpreting.

This program has been made possible through support from Create NSW, City of Sydney and People with Disability Australia.