MASTERPIECES OF THE ORAL AND INTANGIBLE HERITAGE OF HUMANITY to Make Australian Premiere at Theatre Works

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This July, acclaimed director Nadia Tass brings her much-lauded production of Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity to the Theatre Works stage in St Kilda. It's inaugural season taking place in the United States in 2019, this powerful and important work by renowned playwright Heather McDonald makes its Australian premiere as part of the 2026 By Theatre Works programming and will be realised on stage by local talent Jane Montgomery Griffiths, Kate Cole, and Laila Thaker. Performances will run 21 July to 1 August 2026.

Inspired by the 2001 UNESCO proclamation, Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity follows three women—a hardened soldier, a nurse, and an art restorer—trapped inside a war-ravaged museum. Together, they are forced to weigh the cost of survival against the desire to preserve the last remnants of beauty and human history. A tense, poetic, and unflinching examination of what endures when everything else is lost, it asks a powerfully relevant question: “When history is erased, who will remember what made us human?”



A compelling examination of war, cultural destruction and memory told through the perspectives of women—whose stories are often overlooked by history—Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity brings together some of Australia's most respected female theatre artists to collaborate on the production.



“Nadia brought this play to Theatre Works because she has such a deep personal connection to the work, and a genuine belief in its importance”, explains Theatre Works' Executive Director Dianne Toulson.



“When she approached us about the project, it was immediately clear why she was so committed to it. The play explores the value of art, culture, memory and heritage and asks important questions about what we choose to preserve and protect as a society. Audiences can expect a production that feels expansive in its scope while remaining intensely personal. Theatre Works is known and respected for championing bold independent theatre and emerging voices, and this season is no exception. We're very proud that this production offers theatre lovers the chance to experience a major work at the venue, led by one of Australia's most respected directors.”



Created in 2001, the UNESCO Proclamation of Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity was made to raise awareness of intangible cultural heritage—such traditions, rituals, dance, and knowledge—and urge the protection of the communities that create them. Now in its 25th year, and with a world currently experiencing devastating turmoil, it has never been more relevant.

Based in St Kilda, Theatre Works has been home to bold, independent theatre for more than 40 years. They give artists the space, support, and freedom to take risks, and audiences the chance to discover powerful new stories. Each year, they present dozens of productions across their three venues, created in partnership with some of the country's most exciting theatre makers, solidifying their reputation as a vital ecosystem for independent artists.

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