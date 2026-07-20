SAVAGES by Patricia Cornelius to Open at Theatre Works

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Patricia Cornelius will return to Theatre Works this September with a new season of her play Savages. Performances will run 2 to 12 September 2026.

Directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Kitan Petkovski (In The Club, The Inheritance), this production places an ensemble of women and non-binary actors in the roles of 'ordinary Aussie blokes', exposing the performance of masculinity with startling theatrical force and unsettling humour. The production takes place as part of the 2026 By Theatre Works programming.

Launching as a carefree holiday among friends, Savages charts the rapid descent from celebration into cruelty as casual banter gives way to intimidation, aggression, and brutality. Inspired by a tragic death aboard a cruise ship in 2002, Cornelius' razor-sharp writing examines the fragile foundations of male identity, asking difficult questions about the social codes that encourage violence, while rewarding conformity. The result is an urgent, contemporary work that refuses easy answers, inviting audiences to acknowledge the systems that shape behaviour beneath the surface of everyday Australian life.

'I am very much attracted to plays that reflect some of the hard truths about our current times', explains Director Kitan Petkovski. 'Savages was written in 2013, but feels like it could have been penned today. The language that some men use towards women has not shifted, and neither has their behaviour. The rise in ultra-masculine networks and philosophies such as the 'manosphere' is alarming. With Patricia's signature style, there are punchy moments in the play where powerful lines are quickfire and fly off the page, both hilarious and brutal within seconds. It's works like this that truly excite me as a theatre maker.'

Long recognised as one of Australia's most important dramatic voices, Patricia Cornelius is celebrated for her fearless exploration of class, gender, and social injustice. Her plays have earned national and international acclaim for their muscular language and uncompromising humanity. This upcoming production sees an exceptional ensemble comprised of lauded actors Nicci Wilks, AYA Taur, Zoe Boesen, and Laila Thaker bring her words to life. Under Kitan Petkovski's dynamic direction, it promises to be a visceral theatrical experience that blurs gender expectations while revealing uncomfortable truths about power, privilege, and violence.

A natural home for bold new Australian writing, Theatre Works consistently champions artists who challenge audiences and expand the possibilities of contemporary performance. This new staging of Savages represents yet another significant milestone in Theatre Works' ambitious 2026 program, reaffirming the organisation's commitment to presenting work that is artistically adventurous, and socially vital. With tickets now on sale, audiences are encouraged to book early for what is expected to be one of the standout productions of this year's inhouse season.

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