Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Announces 2027 Season Lineup

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Artistic Director and Chief Conductor Professor Dr. Nicholas Milton AM announced Willoughby Symphony Orchestra’s 2027 Season at The Concourse, Chatswood. Featuring internationally acclaimed soloists, beloved orchestral masterworks, Australian composers, spectacular choral performances and family-friendly productions, the 2027 Season promises an extraordinary year of music at the orchestra’s home, the Pat Reilly Concert Hall at The Concourse, Chatswood.



Professor Dr Nicholas Milton AM said at the launch: “It brings me so much joy to share the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra’s extraordinary 2027 Season. Whether you are a long-standing audience member or joining us for the first time, this Season offers a rich and varied musical journey filled with passion, colour and musical storytelling. “



Recognised as one of Australia’s leading community orchestras and renowned for performances of professional calibre and exceptional artistic quality, Willoughby Symphony Orchestra opens its 2027 Seasonin February with Fate. The concert features Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 alongside Tchaikovsky’s dramatic Symphony No. 4. Described as an exhilarating performer with faultless technique and fearless command of the piano, internationally acclaimed and multi-award-winning pianist Konstantin Shamray returns to perform with the orchestra.



In May, Associate Conductor Dr Sarah Penicka-Smith leads Sea and Stars, which includes the world premiere of a new Australian work by Belinda Blades and music by Beethoven and Vaughan Williams, performed with the Willoughby Symphony Choir. The program also showcases the winner of the 2027 Willoughby Symphony Young Composer Award, a 23-year initiative and an industry pathway for emerging orchestral composers funded by a private benefactor through the Civic Place Trust.



July’s Highland Cathedral brings Scottish-inspired music to life with celebrated saxophonist Amy Dickson, the Scots College Old Boys Pipes and Drums and Sibelius’ powerful Symphony No. 2. In a new move, Willoughby Symphony Orchestra will shift their Saturday night performance to a 5pm twilight time, reflecting changing audience preference during the colder months.



In September, audiences are taken on a musical journey with Pines of Rome, featuring internationally acclaimed Australian virtuoso trumpeter Dominic Longhurst performing Arutiunian’s Trumpet Concerto alongside Respighi’s spectacular tone poem Pines of Rome.



The season culminates in November with one of the greatest choral works ever written – Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana – performed by the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra and Choir under the baton of Professor Dr Nicholas Milton AM.



Special concerts include a lavish Opera Gala featuring international violinist Rosa Donata Milton, soloists from Pacific Opera and the Willoughby Symphony Choir, while the much-loved Spirit of Christmas concert returns in December to conclude the year in festive style.



Dr Milton said: “We are especially excited to continue our commitment to inspiring future audiences with two 50-minute weekend performances designed to delight and welcome audiences of all ages to the magic of live orchestral music.“

The Willoughby Symphony Orchestra will present two interactive family productions: the world premiere of Rosie the Clown Joins the Orchestra, a delightful introduction to orchestral music for young audiences, and Firebird for Families, an accessible retelling of Stravinsky’s magical ballet designed to captivate the young and young at heart.



“The Willoughby Symphony Orchestra has been bringing our community together through music for 60 years,” said Mayor of Willoughby City Council, Tanya Taylor at the launch event. ”Supporting our orchestra is one of the many ways we can help strengthen Chatswood’s place as the cultural heart of the North Shore.”

2027 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

2027 Season Concerts

Fate

Saturday 20 February at 7pm & Sunday 21 February at 2pm

Professor Dr Nicholas Milton AM, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor

Konstantin Shamray, Piano



Ludwig van Beethoven, Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Op. 58

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36



Sea and Stars

Sunday 16 May

Dr Sarah Penicka-Smith, Associate Conductor

Willoughby Symphony Choir



Melody Eötvös, Hic Svnt Dracones

Winner of the 2027 Young Composer Award

Ludwig van Beethoven, Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, Op. 112

Ralph Vaughan Williams, Serenade to Music

Belinda Blades, While It Lasts

Ralph Vaughan Williams, Toward the Unknown Region



Highland Cathedral

Saturday 24 & Sunday 25 July

Professor Dr Nicholas Milton AM, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor

Amy Dickson, Saxophone

Scots College Old Boys Pipes and Drums



Anna Clyne, PIVOT

James MacMillan, Saxophone Concerto

Ulrich Roever and Michael Korb, Highland Cathedral

Jean Sibelius, Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43



Pines of Rome

Saturday 25 & Sunday 26 September

Professor Dr Nicholas Milton AM, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor

Dominic Longhurst, Trumpet

Willoughby Band



Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Capriccio italien, Op. 45

Alexander Arutiunian, Trumpet Concerto in A-flat major

Aram Khachaturian, Masquerade Suite

Ottorino Respighi, Pines of Rome



Carmina Burana

Saturday 6 & Sunday 7 November

Professor Dr Nicholas Milton AM, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor

Willoughby Symphony Choir



Igor Stravinsky, Suite from “The Firebird”

Carl Orff, Carmina Burana

Special Concerts

Opera Gala

Saturday 14 & Sunday 15 August

Professor Dr Nicholas Milton AM, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor

Rosa Donata Milton, Violin

Soloists from Pacific Opera

Willoughby Symphony Choir

Family Concerts

Rosie the Clown Joins the Orchestra

Sunday 19 September

Professor Dr Nicholas Milton AM, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor

Rosa Donata Milton, Rosie the Clown



Firebird for Families

Saturday 6 November

Professor Dr Nicholas Milton AM, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor

Rosa Donata Milton, Rosie the Clown



Spirit of Christmas

Sunday 12 December

Peter Ellis, Conductor

Willoughby Symphony Choir

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