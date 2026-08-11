THE CHOIR OF MAN to Open at Sydney Opera House

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The Choir of Man will open its doors at the Sydney Opera House from 11 December 2026. The Choir of Man is a stirring tribute to the power of music, community and friendship. It returns to Australia, on the back of sold-out US and European tours, and direct from a four-year run on the West End where it welcomed more than 280,000 people across a thousand performances.

Set in an on-stage pub, an ensemble of nine multitalented instrumentalists combine foot-stomping singalongs and rollicking entertainment in this uplifting and celebratory production. Featuring classic rock, pub anthems and pop hits from artists such as Queen, Adele, Guns & Roses, Paul Simon, Avicci and Sia, this riotous night out is the greatest trip to “the local” you'll ever have.

Welcoming audiences into the best bar in the world with rousing harmonies and soulful storytelling will be MARK LOVEDAY as the Barman alongside a cast of pub regulars; Ifan Gwilym-Jones as Maestro, Cal T King as Beast, Conor Mellor as the Joker, George Knapper as Handyman, Paul McArthur as the Poet, Kristian Morse as The Hard Man, Tyler Orphe-Baker as Bore and Tristan Whincup as the Romantic. Rounding out the group are Resident Director and Swing Norton James, as well as Alex Mallalieu and Bradley Walwyn as Swings.

Creator and Director Nic Doodson said, “The Choir of Man is about individuality, generosity, humour and the joy of making music together. It's a celebration of connection and belonging, brought to life by extraordinary voices and a soundtrack you already know and love. We can't wait to embrace Sydney Opera House audiences into the community each night.”

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Harry Prouse said, “Brimming with joy, The Choir of Man is an incredible success story of the Australian industry, from its origins with local creatives to a bona fide international-hit. It's pure entertainment – equal parts pub night and live gig, all in an ode to friendship – it offers the ultimate leave-your-troubles-at-the-door night out. We're thrilled to bring it back to the Sydney Opera House for a summer season filled with music, mates and good times.”



Photo Credit: The Other Richard.

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