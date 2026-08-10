THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Australian Tour to Open in Sydney in January

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The lead cast has been announced for the Australian tour of THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, the stage adaptation of Stephen King's celebrated novella.

David Berry, Bert LaBonté and Rodger Corser will lead the production, which arrives in Australia direct from its UK tour. Performances will begin at Theatre Royal Sydney on January 2, 2027, followed by engagements in Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide, with additional venues to be announced.

Berry, whose credits include OUTLANDER, A PLACE TO CALL HOME and HOME AND AWAY, will star as Andy Dufresne, the former banker wrongly sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and her lover.

LaBonté, whose stage and screen credits include THE BOOK OF MORMON, COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS and CLOUDSTREET, will play Ellis “Red” Redding, the longtime Shawshank inmate who develops a friendship with Andy.

Corser will return to the stage after 20 years to play the Warden. His screen credits include DOCTOR DOCTOR, RUSH and Channel 9's THE FLOOR.

“I'm thrilled to be returning to the stage in such a timeless and deeply human story, alongside two extraordinary actors like Bert and Rodger,” Berry said.

“The opportunity to tell this iconic story – and to take on a role as rich and loved as Red was impossible to say no to,” LaBonté said. “I can't wait to get into the rehearsal room and begin exploring him.”

“After 20 years in film and television, I couldn't resist the opportunity to return to the stage for a story as powerful as THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION,” Corser added. “Its themes of hope, resilience and friendship resonate just as strongly today as they did when the film was released more than 30 years ago.”

ABOUT THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

Adapted for the stage by Owen O'Neill and Dave Johns, THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION is based on Stephen King's novella Rita Hayworth AND SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION.

Wrongly convicted of the murders of his wife and her lover, Andy Dufresne is sentenced to life imprisonment at Shawshank. As he adjusts to the realities of incarceration, he forms an unlikely friendship with fellow inmate Red.

When the prison's corrupt Warden attempts to exploit Andy's talents for his own benefit, Andy begins developing a plan that could change the course of his life.

David Esbjornson directs the production. Esbjornson previously directed Angela Lansbury and James Earl Jones in the Australian tour of DRIVING MISS DAISY.

The stage adaptation arrives in Australia following an acclaimed UK tour.

The story was famously adapted into the 1994 film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. The movie received seven Academy Award nominations and has since become one of the most widely recognized films of its era.

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION is produced by Impresario Productions by arrangement with Bill Kenwright Limited, and by arrangement with Knight Hall Agency Ltd in association with Paradigm Talent Agency.

SYDNEY

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION will begin its Australian tour at Theatre Royal Sydney from January 2, 2027.

Performances are scheduled Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at 1 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tickets start at $89.90, with transaction fees applying.

MELBOURNE

The production will begin performances at the Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne on February 3, 2027.

Performances are scheduled Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule varies by week.

Tickets start at $89.90, with transaction fees applying.

PERTH

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION will begin its Perth engagement at the Regal Theatre on March 12, 2027.

Performances are scheduled Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at 1 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule varies by week.

Tickets start at $89.90, with transaction fees applying.

ADELAIDE

The Australian tour will begin performances at Her Majesty's Theatre in Adelaide on April 1, 2027.

Performances are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 1 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule varies by week.

Tickets start at $89.90, with transaction fees applying.

Tickets for all announced engagements go on sale Thursday, with presales beginning today.

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