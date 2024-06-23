Little Triangle Brings Hit Show BLANK: AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL to Newcastle For First Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join leading improvisers and comedians Sarah Gaul, Jacinta Gregory and Orya Golgowsky, accompanied by Nick Harriott and featuring a very special guest, at Newcastle Comedy Club on 13 July at 5:30pm.

After a smashing Sydney Fringe season of full houses, Blank: An Improvised Musical was nominated for Best in Cabaret & Musical Theatre and was most recently seen at The Factory Theatre for a special Mardi Gras Performance and returned by popular demand at The Old Fitz.

Little Triangle is reuniting the crew for their debut performance in Newcastle. Plus, for the first time, the performers will be running an intimate workshop prior to the show for improvisers at all levels looking to improve their musical improv skills. This rare opportunity to dig into the techniques of musical improv is not to be missed.

BLANK: AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL

CAST Sarah Gaul, Jacinta Gregory, Orya Golgowsky

SPECIAL GUEST TBA

PIANIST Nick Harriott

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Venue Newcastle Comedy Club

Address 1a Darby St, Newcastle 2300

Date & Time 13 July 2024, 5:30PM

Prices From $20 + BF

Bookings https://www.littletriangle.com.au/blank-an-improvised-musical/

Strictly 18+

WORKSHOP DETAILS

Venue Newcastle Comedy Club

Address 1a Darby St, Newcastle 2300

Date & Time 13 July 2024, 3:30PM

Prices From $55 + BF (Includes entry to performance)

Bookings https://www.littletriangle.com.au/blank-an-improvised-musical/

Strictly 18+

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

SARAH GAUL

Sarah Gaul is a musical comedian, actor and improvisor based in Sydney. She is the breakout star of Australian feature film HOT MESS, which was selected for film festivals all over the world, nominated for Best Indie Film at the 2020 AACTA Awards, and was picked up by NETFLIX and SBS.

As a musical comedian Sarah has toured internationally and spent a year in New York where she made regular appearances at Gotham Comedy Club, Club Cumming, and Broadway Comedy Club. Sarah was a NSW RAW Comedy State finalist, the winner of the National Theatresports Cup, a finalist in the Australian International Cabaret Competition and has toured with Sydney Comedy Festival. This year Sarah was selected as part of a prestigious rising stars showcase at Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Sarah has appeared on TONIGHTLY WITH TOM BALLARD, and stars in web series ON THE FRINGE, which was selected for LA Comedy Festival. Sarah currently has film + TV projects in development and is co-host of weekly comedy podcast CHRIS AND SARAH WEAR THE PANTS, available wherever you get your podcasts.

JACINTA GREGORY

Jacinta Gregory is a Sydney based queer comedian and writer known for musical comedy. She has performed in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, and is a regular crusher in Sydney, as a stand up comic, improviser, storyteller and drag artist. She starred in award-winning live show "Mystery Flight". webseries "On the Fringe", Holt! The musical (Seymour centre) and recently performed her sell out show "My Intervention" at the Old Fitz. She is shrill, she is shy, but more importantly she is one to watch!

ORYA GOLGOWSKY

Orya is a radiographer by day and improviser by night. After graduating from Improv Theatre Sydney, her improv troupe QUADBIKE went on to have a sold out run at Sydney Fringe Festival and win the ITS Smackdown competition in 2017. She is now an Improv Theatre Sydney ensemble member, studied at UCB in New York and has performed at the Enmore Theatre supporting The Bear Pack. She is a regular around Sydney, writing and performing for Sketchy At Best, A Likely Story, ITS The News, musical improv troupe Bakers Eight and also NTNNNNN with Osher Günsberg.

NICK HARRIOTT

Nick Harriott is a versatile musician, improviser, songwriter, and comedian. He has shared the stage with Sydney's comedic elite, including renowned talents like Michael Hing, Alex Lee, Tom Cardy, Ben Jenkins, and Bridie Connell. In addition to crafting captivating tunes for solo artists and creating dance tracks for drag kings, Nick is known for his quirky ballads.

Recently, Nick and Tom enjoyed a successful run at the sold-out Sydney Comedy Festival, showcasing their sharp comedic scripts. Nick is a wellspring of creativity, with his hands poised over keys, whether it's the piano or his laptop, eagerly waiting to bring your ideas to life.

ABOUT LITTLE TRIANGLE

Established in 2017, Little Triangle creates and presents underperformed musicals and original cabarets that challenge audiences and performers alike, and all at an affordable price point. We produce a dynamic range of works that platform Sydney's finest emerging and established musical theatre talent. With our commitment to producing high-quality theatre that challenge, inspires and delights, Little Triangle continues to push the boundaries of the theatrical landscape. Learn more at littletriangle.com.au

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR Alexander Andrews

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Rose McClelland

