Lights On Theatre to Present MISS HAVISHAM'S WEDDING NIGHT in Debut Australian Performance

After honing their craft in Manchester, UK, Lights On Theatre will make their Australian debut at Sydney Fringe 2024 with Dominick Argento's 1981 mono-opera Miss Havisham's Wedding Night. Helmed by emerging Australian artist Spark Sanders Robinson, Lights On Theatre blends their unique style of shadow puppetry with classical music to create a wholly original and thrilling theatrical experience.

As an adaption of his longer opera Miss Havisham's Fire, Argento's one-act, one-woman opera is a powerful showcase of the female operatic voice. Taking inspiration from Charles Dickens' iconic character from Great Expectations, the striking libretto by John Olon-Scrymgeour is perfectly matched by Argento's expressive and commanding score.

This season of Miss Havisham's Wedding Night will also feature an original song cycle by award-winning Sydney-based composer Jorde Heys. Set to the sonnets of the groundbreaking and transgressive 17th Century poet Lady Mary Wroth, Heys' songs are a response to Argento's work and complement the original material.

Featuring puppetry and set design by illustrator Jaqueline Chapman and a cast of emerging Sydney creatives this exciting piece of theatre showcases the next generation of Australian talent.

Lights On Theatre are a collective of artists operating across Sydney and Manchester. Founded by Spark Sanders Robinson, Lights On Theatre's mission is to democratise classical music through innovations in performance. Using shadow puppetry as an entry point to reinterpret and reimagine classical music, Light's On Theatre aims to bring new and accessible musical experiences to everyday audiences.

Miss Havisham's Wedding Night is composed by Dominick Argento by arrangement with Origin Theatrical on behalf of Boosey and Hawkes Music Publishers Ltd.

Comments