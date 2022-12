Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; at Riverside Theatres Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Olivia Ruggiero - PUPPETS - KXT 25%

Louis Vinciguerra - YOU & ME - Riverside Theatres Parramatta 9%

Ally Morgan - MY SHOW DIDN'T FIT ON THIS STAGE - Factory Theatre 7%

Ursula Yovich - AN EVENING WITH URSULA YOVICH - Ensemble Theatre 7%

Luke Lynch - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Rockdale Town hall 7%

Todd McKenney & Nancye Hayes - THE CASTING COUCH WITH TODD MCKENNEY & NANCYE HAYES - Ensemble Theatre 6%

Declan Dowling - 'YOU & ME' - Riverside Theatres Parramatta 5%

Simon Ward - SINGULAR: AN IMPROVISED CABARET - Sydney Fringe Festival, castlereagh Boutique Hotel 5%

Jack Francis West - MY MUM DIED AND I WANNA SING ABOUT IT - Sydney Fringe 4%

Davey Seagle - TATTLETALES - Flight Path Theatre 3%

Little Triangle - ISN'T IT QUEER? - PACT 3%

Gavin Brown - ISN’T IT QUEER? - Little Triangle 3%

Ana Fenner / Amelia Gilday - NEXT STEP - Tom Mann Theatre / GPAC 3%

Jack West - MY MUM DIED AND I WANT TO SING ABOUT IT - Little Triangle 3%

Jacqueline Dark with Phoenix Collective - THE JULIET LETTERS - Hunter Baillie 2%

Andy Freeborn - BRAND NEW DRESS - Little Triangle 2%

John Bell - AND ANOTHER THING - Ensemble Theatre 2%

Sarah Gaul - WIFE - Factory Theatre 2%

Andy Freeborn - BRAND NEW DRESS - Sydney Fringe 2%

Kimberly Gilbert - YOU & ME - Riverside Theatres Parramatta 1%

Dizzy Bility - BUILT DIFFERENT - Sydney Fringe Cabaret Club 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Cameron Boxall - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres 17%

Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre 17%

Chris Bamford and Emma Stuart - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - The Regals Musical Society 11%

Sarah Friedrich - MISS SAIGON - The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood 10%

Matthew Bourne & Stephen Mear - MARY POPPINS - Sydney Lyric 10%

Sally Dashwood - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 10%

Sophie Perkins - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Seymour Centre 6%

Sean Maurice Kelly - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Theatre Royal 5%

AMERICAN IN PARIS - Theatre zroysl 4%

Richard Littlehales - IRMA VEP - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill 3%

Maree Kriketos - MY FAMILY AND OTHER ANIMALS - Genesian Theatre 2%

Davo Hardy - IRMA VEP - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill 2%

Kasia Vickery - TAZ VS THE PLEB - Flight Path Theatre 2%

Angie Diaz - THE ONE - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Shaun Parker - FOUND OBJECTS - Customs House Square 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bob Crowley - MARY POPPINS - Sydney Lyric 14%

Ruru Zhu - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre 12%

Carina Herbert - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Noteable Theatre Company 11%

Audrey Currie - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 11%

Ingrid Lecaros - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Rockdale Town Hall 10%

Josh Carter - THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Sydney Fringe 8%

Alexander Andrews - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Seymour Centre 7%

Hugh O'Connor - A LETTER FOR MOLLY - Ensemble Theatre 6%

Susan Carveth - SUMMER OF THE SEVENTEENTH DOLL - Genesian Theatre 4%

Mason Browne - WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE - Griffin Theatre 4%

Emma Vine - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - Ensemble Theatre 3%

Veronique Benett - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Ensemble Theatre 2%

PHANTON - Sue. Opera 2%

Susan Carveth - HERCULE POIROT'S FIRST CASE - Genesian Theatre 2%

Miriam Lohmann - PEER GYNT - Endangered Productions 1%

Nick Fry - THE ONE - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Mark G. Nagle - MY FAMILY AND OTHER ANIMALS - Genesian Theatre 1%

Ildy Izso - MURDERED TO DEATH - Genesian Theatre 1%

Kim Bishop - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - touring - multiple 1%

Peter Henson - LADY WINDERMERE'S FAN - Genesian Theatre 1%

Susan Carveth - HOME CHAT - Genesian Theatre 1%

Susan Carveth - MURDERED TO DEATH - Genesian Theatre 0%

Elizabeth Munro - MY FAMILY AND OTHER ANIMALS - Genesian Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

ANNA KARENINA (THE AUSTRALIAN BALLET) - Sydney Opera House 49%

FOUND OBJECTS - Customs House Square 31%

KUNSTKAMER (THE AUSTRALIAN BALLET) - Sydney Opera House 20%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jessica Fallico - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres 15%

Alexander Andrews - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 14%

Rod Herbert - MISS SAIGON - Noteable Theatre Company 13%

Richard Carroll - ONCE - Darlinghurst Theatre Company 12%

Jordan Vassallo & Courtney Cassar - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 10%

Jake Tyler - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Mitchell Old Company 9%

Rod Herbert - AVENUE Q - The Zenith Theatre 7%

Rod Herbert - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Noteable Theatre Company 6%

Kathy Petrakis - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Rockdale town hall 6%

Kathryn Thomas - VIOLET - Lane Cove Theatre 5%

Neil Armfield - PLATÉE (PINCHGUT OPERA) - City Recital Hall 2%

Christine Logan - PEER GYNT - Endangered Productions 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Faith Jessel - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players 16%

Kenneth Moraleda - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre 16%

Carly Fisher - THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Flightpath Theatre 11%

Alex Robson - THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Fingerless Theatre 8%

Rosie Niven - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Manning Bar, USYD 5%

Declan Greene & Amy Sole - WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE - Griffin Theatre 4%

Madeleine Withington - MUCH ADO - Flight Path Theatre 4%

Beth Daly - THE GREAT GATSBY - Immersive Theatre AU & Viral Ventures 3%

Isaac Downey - CONSTELLATIONS - Lane Cove Theatre 3%

Tom Massey - HERCULE POIROTS FIRST CASE - Genesian Theatre 3%

Victor Kalka - CHEF - KXT Kings Cross Theatre 3%

Brendon Mcdonall - WHO'S AFRAID - Belvoir 25A 2%

Erica Lovell - WIL AND GRACE - Fringe HQ Newtown 2%

Darren Yap - THE ONE - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Bagryana Popov - THEM - Riverside Theatres 2%

Davo Hardy - PUBLIC EYE - Lane Cove Theatre Co. 2%

Anna Ledwich - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - Ensemble Theatre 2%

Deborah Mulhall - THE LOVELY BONES - New Theatre, Newtown 2%

Blazey Best - KING OF PIGS - Glen Street Theatre 1%

Francesca Savige - KILLING KATE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Louise Fisher - CHIMERICA - New Theatre, Newtown 1%

John Grinston - SUMMER OF THE SEVENTEENTH DOLL - Genesian Theatre 1%

Mark Kilmurry - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Mark G. Nagle - MY FAMILY AND OTHER ANIMALS - Genesian Theatre 1%

Jess Davis - LADY WINDERMERE'S FAN - Genesian Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres 11%

MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 7%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - The Regals musical society 7%

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Manning Bar, USYD 7%

MISS SAIGON - Noteable Theatre Company 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - North Shore Theatre Company 5%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House 4%

AVENUE Q - The Zenith Theatre 4%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 4%

WHERE SHALL WE MEET? - Shopfront Arts Co-op 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Mitchell Old Company 4%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Noteable Theatre Company 4%

THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Sydney Fringe 4%

WORK OF ART - ARA Darling Quarter Theatre 3%

MUCH ADO - Flight Path Theatre 3%

ISN’T IT QUEER? - Little Triangle 2%

HAIRSPRAY - Regent Theatre 2%

TH MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Reginald Theatre, Seymour Centre 2%

TOM AT THE FARM - KXT & Fixed Foot Productions 2%

PHOTOGRAPH 51 - Ensemble Theatre 2%

THE FEMALE OF THE SPECIES - Hunters Hill Th. Co 2%

VIOLET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 1%

PUBLIC EYE - Lane Cove Theatre Co. 1%

THE SUMMER OF THE SEVENTEENTH DOLL - Genesian Theatre 1%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Immersive Theatre AU & Viral Ventures 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Martin Kinnane - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre 13%

Lachlan Roberts - MISS SAIGON - Noteable Theatre Company 11%

Sean Clarke - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres 11%

Heidi Brosnan - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players 8%

Lachlan Roberts - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Rockdale Town Hall 6%

Kelsey Lee - A LETTER FOR MOLLY - Ensemble Theatre 6%

Sean Clarke - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 6%

Alex Smiles - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 5%

Ash Armitt - INTO THE WOODS - Lighthouse Theatre 5%

Natasha Katz - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Theatre Royal 4%

Trudy Dalgleish - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - Ensemble Theatre 3%

Jas Borsovsky - CHEF - KXT Kings Cross Theatre 3%

James Wallis - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Reginald Theatre Seymour centre 3%

Alex Smiles - ISN'T IT QUEER? - PACT 3%

Nathan Bull - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Rockdale Town Hall 2%

Kate Baldwin & Alice Stafford - TOM AT THE FARM - KXT & Fixed Foot Productions 2%

Mehran Mortezaei - SUMMER OF THE SEVENTEENTH DOLL - Genesian Theatre 2%

Michael Schell - THE LOVELY BONES - New Theatre, Newtown 1%

Mehran Mortezaei - HERCULE POIROT'S FIRST CASE - Genesian Theatre 1%

Verity Hampson - THE ONE - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Matt Cox - NEARER THE GODS - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Michael Schell - CHIMERICA - New Theatre, Newtown 1%

MIchael Schell - LADY WINDERMERE'S FAN - Genesian Theatre 1%

Harrie Hogan - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - touring - multiple 1%

Michael Schell - MY FAMILY AND OTHER ANIMALS - Genesian Theatre 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Zara Stanton - FANGIRLS - Sydney Opera House 20%

Peter Hayward - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres 15%

Peter Hayward - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 10%

Anthony Cutrupi & James McAtamney - MISS SAIGON - Noteable Theatre Company 9%

Vanessa Scammell - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Theatre Royal 6%

Charles Wilkinson - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Rockdale Townhall 6%

James McAtamney - AVENUE Q - The Zenith Theatre 6%

Andy Freeborn - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 5%

Matt Simmonds - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Rockdale Town Hall 4%

Alec Steedman - ISN’T IT QUEER? - Little Triangle 3%

Stephen Dula - VIOLET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 3%

Anthony Cutrupi - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood 3%

Andy Freeborn - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Reginald theatre Seymour centre 2%

Alec Steedman - ISN'T IT QUEER? - PACT 2%

Jeremy Kindl - WORK OF ART - ARA Darling Quarter Theatre 2%

Erin Helyard and The Orchestra of the Antipodes - PLATEE (PINCHGUT OPERA) - City Recital Hall 1%

Kate Johnson - BEFORE BREAKFAST - 107 Projects Redfern 1%

Peter Alexander - PEER GYNT - Endangered Productions 1%

Dan Russell and Phoenix Collective - THE JULIET LETTERS - Hunter Baillie 1%

Erin Helyard - PLATÉE (PINCHGUT OPERA) - City Recital Hall 1%

Anthony Barnhill - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - touring - multiple 0%



Best Musical

SIX - Sydney Opera House 14%

FANGIRLS - Sydney Opera House 12%

KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres 10%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - The Regals Musical Society 8%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 7%

MARY POPPINS - Sydney Lyric 7%

MISS SAIGON - Noteable Theatre Company 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Lighthouse Theatre 6%

MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 5%

AVENUE Q - The Zenith Theatre 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Mitchell Old Company 4%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Theatre Royal 4%

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House 4%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Noteable Theatre Company 3%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Theatre Royal 3%

VIOLET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

PEER GYNT - Endangered Productions 1%

DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - touring - multiple 0%

AMERICAN IN PARUD - Th Royal 0



Best New Play Or Musical

ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre 19%

PUPPETS - KXT 19%

DUBBO WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP - Hayes Theatre 13%

THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Fingerless Theatre 8%

WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE - Griffin Theatre 7%

WORK OF ART - ARA Darling Quarter Theatre 7%

WIL AND GRACE - Fringe HQ Newtown 6%

YOUNG BODIES/SOMEBODY’S - Flight Path Theatre 5%

SILENCED - Flight Path Theatre 3%

PUBLIC EYE - Lane Cove Theatre Co. 3%

WHO'S AFRAID BY SARAH WALKER - Belvoir 25A 3%

ALBION - Seymour Centre 2%

KILLING KATIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

HYDRARCHOS - Flightpath Theatre 1%

WHO''S AFRAID BY SARAH WALKER - Belvoir 25A 1%

DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - touring - multiple 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nat Jobe - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres 14%

Jessica Kok - MISS SAIGON - Notebale Theatre Company 8%

Zachary Aleksander - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 7%

Louis Vinciguerra - WORK OF ART - ARA Darling Quarter Theatre 7%

Victoria Luxton - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Zenith Theatre 7%

Louise Butler - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 6%

Adam Rennie - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres 6%

Alexander Morgan - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood 6%

Brad Clarke - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Regals Musical Society 5%

Courtney Bell - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 4%

Jessica Kok - AVENUE Q - The Zenith Theatre 3%

Aaron Wilson - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Rockdale town Hall 3%

Thomas Weaver - AVENUE Q - The Zenith Theatre 3%

Jordyn Burns - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Rockdale town hall 3%

Patrick Finch - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Rockdale Town Hall 3%

Matt Shepherd - AVENUE Q - The Zenith Theatre 2%

Natasha Tsafis - MISS SAIGON - The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood 2%

Cameron Holmes - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Theatre Royal 2%

Philippe Klaus - PEER GYNT - Endangered Productions 2%

Chelsea taylor - VIOLET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Jane Ede - BEFORE BREAKFAST - 107 Projects Redfern 2%

Marcus James Hurley - MISS SAIGON - The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood 1%

Kanen Breen - PLATÉE (PINCHGUT OPERA) - City Recital Hall 1%

Anton Berezin - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - touring - multiple 1%

Tania de Jong - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - touring - multiple 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Joseph Raboy - ATE LOVIA - The Old Fitz Theatre 15%

Kate Jirelle - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players 14%

Julie Mathers - ENTERTAINING ANGELS - Castle Hill Th. Co 11%

Eryn Jean Norvill - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Company 9%

Chaya Ocampo - ATE LOVIA - The Old Fitz Theatre 7%

Kian Pitman - THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Flightpath Theatre 5%

Callan Purcell - WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE - Griffin Theatre 4%

Shaw Cameron - THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Fingerless Theatre 3%

Kitty Simpson - THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Flight Path Theatre 3%

Grace Swadling - SUMMER OF THE SEVENTEENTH DOLL - Genesian Theatre 3%

Tommy James Green - CONSTELLATIONS - Lane Cove Theatre 3%

Jade Fuda - THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Fingerless Theatre 3%

Joshua Shediak - WIL AND GRACE - Fringe HQ Newtown 2%

Garth Holcombe - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - Ensemble Theatre 2%

Danielle Cormack - WHO'S AFRAID - Belvoir 25A 2%

Kate Skinner - KING OF PIGS - Glen Street Theatre 2%

Alice Birbara - CHEF - KXT Kings Cross Theatre 1%

Guy Simon - WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE - Griffin Theatre 1%

Davo Hardy - PUBLIC EYE - Lane Cove Theatre Co. 1%

Flynn Barnard - HYDRARCHOS - Flightpath Theatre 1%

Danielle Cormack - WHO''S AFRAID - Belvoir 25A 1%

Gareth Davies - NEARER THE GODS - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Levi Kenway - THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Sydney Fringe 1%

Peter Gizariotis - HERCULE POIROT'S FIRST CASE - Genesian Theatre 1%

Amber McMahon - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Play

ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre 16%

EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players 16%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Company 13%

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Manning Bar, USYD 7%

THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Flightpath Theatre 6%

A LETTER FOR MOLLY - Ensemble Theatre 6%

THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Fingerless Theatre 5%

WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE - Griffin Theatre 4%

MUCH ADO - Flight Path Theatre 4%

THEM - Riverside Theatres 3%

CONSTELLATIONS - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

WHO'S AFRAID - Belvoir 25A 2%

HERCULE POIROT'S FIRST CASE - Genesian Theatre 2%

THE LOVELY BONES - New Theatre, Newtown 2%

CHEF - KXT Kings Cross Theatre 2%

THE FEMALE OF THE SPECIES - Hunters Hill Th. Co 1%

SUMMER OF THE SEVENTEENTH DOLL - Genesian Theatre 1%

PHOTOGRAPH 51 - Ensemble Theatre 1%

PUBLIC EYE - Lane Cove Theatre Co. 1%

CHIMERICA - New Theatre, Newtown 1%

MURDERED TO DEATH - Genesian Theatre 1%

WHO''S AFRAID - Belvoir 25A 1%

THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - Zenith Theatre 1%

THE ONE - Ensemble Theatre Company 0%

LADY WINDERMERE'S FAN - Genesian Theatre 0%



Best Production of an Opera

TURANDOT - Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House 68%

PLATÉE (PINCHGUT OPERA) - City Recital Hall 32%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

MOULIN ROUGE - Capitol Theatre 29%

Ruru Zhu - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre 11%

FANGIRLS - Sydney Opera House 11%

Stephen Snars - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players 11%

Callum Platt - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Rockdale Town Hall 9%

Alexander Andrews - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 7%

Hugh O'Connor - A LETTER FOR MOLLY - Ensemble Theatre 4%

Mason Browne - WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE - Griffin Theatre 3%

Brendan de la Hay - THE GREAT GATSBY - Immersive Theatre AU & Viral Ventures 3%

Veronique Benett - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Ensemble Theatre 2%

Tom Fahy - SUMMER OF THE SEVENTEENTH DOLL - Genesian Theatre 2%

Grace Deacon - WHO'S AFRAID - Belvoir 25A 2%

Grace Deacon - WHO''S AFRAID - Belvoir 25A 1%

Tom Massey - HERCULE POIROT'S FIRST CASE - Genesian Theatre 1%

Jacob Battista - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - touring - multiple 1%

Garreth Cruikshank - WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? - Chippen Street Theatre 1%

Nick Fry - THE ONE - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Sandy Gray - PEER GYNT - Endangered Productions 1%

Mitchell Latham - MY FAMILY AND OTHER ANIMALS - Genesian Theatre 0%

Hugh O'Connor - NEARER THE GODS - Ensemble Theatre 0%

Debbie Smith - MURDERED TO DEATH - Genesian Theatre 0%

Tom Fahy - HOME CHAT - Genesian Theatre 0%

Tom Fahy - LADY WINDERMERE'S FAN - Genesian Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Waters - FANGIRLS - Sydney Opera House 19%

Michael Toisuta - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre 16%

Faith Jessel - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players 11%

Andy Wang - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Seymour Centre 7%

Ash Armitt - INTO THE WOODS - Lighthouse Theatre 7%

Charlotte Leamon - SILENCED - Flight Path Theatre 7%

Brendon Boney - A LETTER FOR MOLLY - Ensemble Theatre 7%

Steve Toulmin - WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE - Griffin Theatre 6%

Chrysoulla Markoulli - WIL AND GRACE - Fringe HQ Newtown 5%

Michael Schell - SUMMER OF THE SEVENTEENTH DOLL - Genesian Theatre 3%

Jessica Dunn - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - Ensemble Theatre 3%

Alex Smiles - THE SHIFT - Andy Freeborn 2%

Chrysoulla Markoulli - TOM AT THE FARM - KXT and Fixed Foot Productions 1%

Michael Schell - MURDERED TO DEATH - Genesian Theatre 1%

Michael Schell - MY FAMILY AND OTHER ANIMALS - Genesian Theatre 1%

Marcello Lo Ricco - DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL - touring - multiple 1%

Jess Davis - LADY WINDERMERE'S FAN - Genesian Theatre 1%

Michael Tan - THE ONE - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Michael Schell - HOME CHAT - Genesian Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Laura Garrick - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres 12%

Milo Hartill - FANGIRLS - Sydney Opera House 11%

Nat Jobe - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 7%

Haji Myrteza - MISS SAIGON - The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood 7%

Victoria Luxton - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 6%

Rachael Gillfeather - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 5%

Debora Krizak - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres 4%

Dani Caruso - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Rockdale townhall 4%

Mads Wighton - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 4%

Addy Robertson - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 4%

The Divas (Olivia Bailey, Holly Helm, Emma Stuart and Dani Caruso) - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - The Regals Musical Society 4%

Reece Lyndon - MISS SAIGON - The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood 4%

Trent Gardiner - VIOLET - Lane Cove Theatre 3%

Aaaron Wilson - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Rockdale Town Hall 3%

Sage Howell - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Rockdale Town Hall 3%

Veronica Bray Saville - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - The Regals Musical Society 3%

Kimmie Jonceski - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Seymour Centre 2%

Isaac Downey - VIOLET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 2%

Simon Ward - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle 2%

Denzel Bruhn - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Seymour Centre 2%

Kate Johnson - BEFORE BREAKFAST - 107 Projects Redfern 1%

Lucas Chan - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - The Regals Musical Society 1%

Emily Turner - PEER GYNT - Endangered Productions 1%

Miriam Rihani - VIOLET - Lane Cove Theatre Company 1%

Peter Coleman-Wright - PLATEE - City Recital Hall 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ben Freeman - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players 16%

Marcus Rivera - ATE LOVIA - The Old Fitz Theatre 12%

Cormac Costello - THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Flight Path Theatre 8%

Anna Lee - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre 6%

Tom Kelly - THREE WINTERS GREEN - Fringe HQ 4%

Raechyl French - THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Flight Path Theatre 4%

Paul Adderley - HERCULE POIROT'S FIRST CASE - Genesian Theatre 4%

Suz Mawer - WIL AND GRACE - Fringe HQ Newtown 4%

Tim Walter - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Ensemble Theatre 3%

Denzel Bruhn - THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Sydney Fringe 3%

Emilia Kriketos - HERCULE POIROT'S FIRST CASE - Genesian Theatre 3%

Thomas Kelly - THREE WINTERS GREEN - Fringe HQ (Produced by Lambert House Enterprises) 2%

Jason Spindlow - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players 2%

Jake Speer - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - Ensemble Theatre 2%

Claudia Greenstone - THEM - Riverside Theatres 2%

Brett Watkins - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players 2%

Lachie Pringle - THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Sydney Fringe 2%

Shaw Cameron - THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Sydney Fringe 2%

Dindima Huckle-Moran - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre 2%

Angus Temrak - THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Sydney Fringe 2%

Linda Young - ENTERTAINING ANGELS - Castle Hill Th. Xo 1%

Sally Williams - PUBLIC EYE - Lane Cove Theatre Co. 1%

Theo Lockwood - WAITING IN SOHO - Sydney Fringe Festival 1%

Ben Jackson - THREE WINTERS GREEN - Fringe HQ/The Old 505 1%

David Schad - ENTERTAINING ANGELS - Castle Hill Th Co 1%