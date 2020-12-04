Lane Cove Theatre Company Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop-rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical.

A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

The production marks a return to the stage for Lane Cove Theatre Company whose other 2021 offerings will include Steel Magnolias, A Streetcar Named Desire and Hercules, the Christmas Panto!

Jekyll and Hyde is directed by Lochie Beh, with musical direction by Stephen Dula and features a large and talented cast drawn from all over Sydney. Lane Cove veteran Trent Gardiner takes the role of Dr Jekyll with Joseph Raso as his monstrous alter ego Mr Hyde. Olivia Oxley plays Emma, Samantha Wills is Lucy with Isaac Downey as Utterson.

Other featured actors include Doug Rumble, Tisha Kelemen, Christine Forbes, Jindri DeSilva, Emily Saint Smith, Belinda Korner, Ricki Jade, Laura Dale, Amber Johnson, Kathryn Thomas, Lucy Koschel, Jordan Berry, Georgie Dula and Benjamin Walsh

Conceived for the stage by Steve Cuden & Frank Wildhorn

Book & Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, Music by Frank Wildhorn

Orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg, Arrangements by Jason Howland

Directed by Lochie Beh, Musical Direction by Stephen Dula

Performances run 12-27 February 2021.

Fridays & Saturdays 7.30pm, Sundays 2pm

Tickets $27 / $22 / $17 (special group + cheese plate deals available!)

Bookings essential Discounts available for groups 10+

Bookings online at: www.trybooking.com/BLVLE

www.lanecovetheatrecompany.com

