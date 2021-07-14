Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KILLING KATIE Rescheduled For January 2022

The show will now begin performances in 2022 due to the extended lockdown measures in Sydney.

Jul. 14, 2021  

Ensemble Theatre's best-selling play for this year, KILLING KATIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB is being rescheduled to Wednesday 12 January - Saturday 19 February 2022 due to the impact of the extended lockdown across Greater Sydney.

"Based on the current NSW Health advice, the company felt this was the best decision to ensure Tracey Trinder's new comedy about what really happens in a book club gets the world premiere it deserves. Ensemble Theatre has always made a priority of ensuring the health and safety of everyone visiting and working at the theatre," said Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre.

The second most popular play at Ensemble Theatre for the this year THE WOMAN IN BLACK has been cancelled until Saturday 24 July, however, if it can safely re-open in August, we're planning to extend our season of THE WOMAN IN BLACK to give as many audiences as possible the opportunity to enjoy this chilling ghost story.

"While the impact of this lockdown has been felt by everyone across Greater Sydney, Ensemble Theatre staff and our creatives have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the show can safely open again when restrictions do lift," added Mark Kilmurry.


