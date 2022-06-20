Immersive Nostalgia-Soaked Cabaret Experience 30 SOMETHING Comes To Riverside 

Riverside Theatres and Roadcase present 30 Something, an immersive party taking audiences back to the speak-easier days via a 21st Century lens, taking to the stage on 22 July.

Stepping back in time to New Year's Eve, 1939, Catherine Alcorn (Hayes Theatre's Divine Miss Bette) and Phil Scott (STC's The Wharf Revue) celebrate the end of a decade with fresh takes on classic cabaret favourites and jazzed-up versions of more recent pop hits

Through a kaleidoscope of traditional and reimagined music, hilarious social commentary and stunning similarities to then and now, 30 Something is an unapologetic celebration of Sydney's history, how far she's come...and how far she hasn't.

30 Something will feature music by Fats Waller, Irving Berlin, Cab Colloway, Phil Collins, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, Prince and more.

30 Something

Friday 22 July, 8pm.

Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Cabaret Table $64 per seat, Full price $59, Concession $55, Groups 8+ $53. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fee $4.60.

Bookings via https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/30-something, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9:30am - 1pm and one hour prior to performance.

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue with the NSW Government. The health and safety of all Riverside patrons and staff is at the forefront of all operations. Vaccination is critical in helping to protect our community from COVID-19 and is an important part of our COVID-safe plan. For this reason, we strongly recommend that all patrons are fully vaccinated from COVID-19. We strongly encourage the wearing of face masks inside our theatres when 1.5m of social distancing is not possible. Please check the conditions of entry and patron safety page prior to attending Riverside Theatres for the most up-to-date information.