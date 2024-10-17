INTERSECTIONS: Street Dance X Theatre Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres will host INTERSECTIONS: Street Dance X Theatre, a two-day street dance festival featuring a double bill of Western Sydney’s best female-led dance groups on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November.

INTERSECTIONS’ cutting-edge line-up includes Kinetic Illusions by Inner-West all female powerhouse Oh Sheila and INTERFLOW by Destructive Steps Dance Association alongside a special, one-off screening of Keep Stepping, a coming-of-age documentary on love, obsession, and the transformative power of performance.

Oh Sheila’s Kinetic Illusions will transform Riverside’s Lennox Theatre into a complex and multifaceted world, challenging the audience’s understanding of our perceived reality. A unique collaboration between choreographers Ashley Goh, Beverley Li, and Tiffany Nung, the work is inspired by their Asian heritage and love of street dance.



"As humans, we exist within space and time, and our experiences of these concepts shape our understanding of the world around us. Our perception of space and time is largely shaped by our physical senses and our ability to perceive the passage of time." - Beverley Li and Tiffany Nung

Expanding their work to the performance space, Destructive Steps Dance Association’s INTERFLOW follows the journey of four street dancers of diverse Asian backgrounds as they explore and contemplate the flows within their freestyle-based dance. In play with storytelling, theatrical lighting and a range of music genres, they deconstruct and reconstruct their Hip Hop, Popping and Locking bases alongside the establishing and evolving style of Waving as they seek to find their place between past, present and future.

Rounding out the festival is Keep Stepping, a special screening of Sydney-based filmmaker Luke Cornish’s award-winning documentary on the industry of competitive street dance. Winner of Sydney Film Festival’s 2022 Documentary Award, Keep Stepping follows the parallel stories of Gabi and Patricia – two remarkably different female dancers – as they train for the biggest street dance competition in Australia: Destructive Steps.

