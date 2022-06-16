IN LOVING MEMORY Comes to Hayes Theatre Co

The loss. The love. The unbearable rage and surprising hilarity, In Loving Memory is a celebration of the many shapes colours and faces of grief. Through a series of original musical eulogies, sung with a live band, Mia Morrisey invites us on a journey through, under, around and beyond the stages of grief, reveling in the catharsis, humor and theatricality of funerals musicals life and death.

Creator Mia Morrissey and Director Sam Hooper introduce grief in her abounding forms; A sister, forlorn as she is flourishing; A niece, explosive as she is exhausted, A mother, lost as she is lucid; A partner; messy as she is masochistic but above all grief is a friend. A lonely beautiful, ugly, performative, ridiculous, unfathomable friend and it's about time we let her in and let her out.

"I started writing In Loving Memory after realising how similar musicals and funerals are," said writer and star Mia Morrissey. There are so many colours and shades to be found in the rainbow of grief, how could we not sing about it."

From 20 July. Limited performances $45

Media night Thursday 21 July

Bookings: www.hayestheatre.com.au or phone 02 8065 7337

Developed through Hayes Creative Development