REVIEW: Marcia Hines Turns Up The Heat For Winter with VELVET INFERNO

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Wednesday 29th July 2026, 6:30pm, The Studio, Sydney Opera House

Marcia Hines leads a new incarnation of the disco, cabaret, circus experience with VELVET INFERNO. Following on from the original VELVET (2016/2017) and VELVET REWIRED (2022), the Disco Diva and her troupe of singers, dancers and circus artistes return to save another lost soul.

Directed by Craig Ilott, VELVET INFERNO follows the same formula as VELVET and VELVET REWIRED in that someone that is somewhat disconnected and disenfranchised is drawn into a mysterious world of song, dance and circus that all thrums to a distinctly disco beat. For this incarnation pop and R&B artist KYE is the young woman, listed in the programme as Gloria, who seems shy, retreating from the world, and potentially ‘damaged’ by a relationship gone sour, but ultimately has an interest in music if the large headphones are anything to go by. Brendan MacLean steps into the role of host and DJ, Country Mike, supported by the “Sirens” Emma Feliciano and Mateja Sardelis. A regular feature of the Velvet series, Hula Boy Craig Reid returns with a new Quick Change added to his repertoire. Ukraniuan rollerskating act “Duo Stardust” Yevhenii and Vlada up the ante on cabaret circus rollerskating to add an aerial elements. Aerialist Oleg Tartarynov blends flying poles with a water element and Zoë Marshall is an aerialist presenting various artforms. Holding them all together is Marcia Hines as The Diva who uplifts Gloria to a position where the young woman finds her strength, independence and voice.

Running at 75 minutes, VELVET INFERNO is a packed experience that strikes the right balance between circus and songs while having the simple through story holding it together. James Browne’s design sticks to the formula of a thrust stage, DJ/MC Country Mike spinning songs and adding percussion from above, and side stage reserved for the Sirens. There is the requisite level of sequins and sparkle that are enhanced by Matt Marshall’s lighting design which keeps the audience guessing as to what the next number will be.

The only challenge for the performance was the sound mixing for the singers, particularly the Sirens’ feature duets. As with the 2017 production, the levels for the solos are left far too low so the lyrics are unintelligible but when the Feliciano and Sardelis sing together they are strong and clear. These sound design issues also occurred, but to a lesser extent, for Hines and Maclean’s solos as well. Hopefully these sound mix issues will be dealt with quickly.

As with the other shows in the Velvet Series, VELVET INFERNO is a fun night out with great music and breath taking circus acts. It’s a ‘short’ show presented at times that are great for a pre-dinner entertainment or something before sunset drinks.

Velvet Inferno | Sydney Opera House

Photos: Ken Leanfore

Don't Miss a Australia - Sydney News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...