Hit Drama GOLDEN BLOOD Opens At Sydney Theatre Company Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of Australian theatre's most exciting voices of her generation, writer and actor Merlynn Tong, is set to make her playwriting debut at Sydney Theatre Company with the high-octane coming-of-age drama, Golden Blood, playing the Wharf 1 Theatre from 13 September.

This electric two-hander, partly inspired by events in Tong's own life, sees Tong and Charles Wu (The Importance of Being Earnest) star as recently orphaned siblings finding their way into adulthood amongst the steamy, tropical backstreets of Singapore's criminal underworld.

Expertly directed by Tessa Leong, Golden Blood premiered to widespread acclaim at Griffin Theatre Company in 2022, captivating critics and audiences alike with its crackling, mile-a-minute dialogue and sharply drawn characters.

Known for her screen roles in Jane Campion's Top of the Lake and ABC's In Our Blood, Tong's previous original works for the stage, in which she also starred, include the blistering one-woman shows, Ma Ma Ma Mad, the true story of her mother's suicide, and Blue Bones, a semi-autobiography of teenage romance.

Golden Blood, with its intoxicating interrogation of power, money and familial relationships, cements Tong as a major force in the Australian playwriting landscape.

Tong paints a moving portrait of an estranged 14-year-old Girl and 21-year-old Boy, thrown together after the unexpected death of their mother. The naïve but headstrong Girl elects Boy as her legal guardian, unaware that Boy is a fledgling gangster. As this unconventional family grows up, the audience is taken on a thrilling journey into the darkly glamorous world of crime and luxury.

The creative team bringing this bold work to life includes Michael Hankin (Designer), Fausto Brusamolino (Lighting Designer), and Rainbow Chan (Composer & Sound Designer).

Golden Blood plays at Wharf 1 Theatre from 13 September 2024. The production will go on to enjoy a season at Melbourne Theatre Company from 25 October 2024.

Comments