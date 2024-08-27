HILLSONG BOY Headlines The Made In Sydney Hub At Sydney Fringe This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a smash-hit, sold out season with Brand X earlier in 2024, Scott Parker and Felicity Nicol's Hillsong Boy will headline the Made in Sydney Hub for ten nights with Sydney Fringe from September 3 to 14 at the PACT theatre in Erskineville.

Hillsong Boy chronicles the weird and wonderful experiences of ex-Hillsonger, Scott Parker, during his twenty years with the megachurch. He experienced the dizzying heights of Christian celebrity, and the lonely lows of being cast aside, all whilst keeping a desperate secret - Scott is queer, and there's no such thing as a Queer Hillsong Boy. Original music, autobiography, multimedia, and a leap of faith all collide in this playful revelation of coming out and getting out of one of the most prolific church movements of the 21st Century.

The earlier season, presented as part of The Flying Nun program, was the fastest selling production in the program's history, and the first to have its season extended in The Flying Nun's nine-year history.

Returning with Parker and Nicol, for the Sydney Fringe season will be sound designer and composer Kathryn Roberts-Parker, and joined for this new production by lighting designer Saint Clare.

"When Felicity and I sat down to create this show we realised there was almost too much to say." Scott said, " We settled on taking an intimate approach to the story, balancing public scandal against my truth - that I realised I'm queer whilst growing up in the most powerful megachurch in the world."

An Auslan-accessible performance of Hillsong Boy will also be presented during the season on Friday, 6th September. Performer and translate Will Tapp from Auslan Stage Left will join the cast for the performance.

"We've been thrilled by the response to Scott's story this year," Robbi James, the show's producer said, "His story has connected with people from the faith and queer communities alike in really inspiring ways, and as we keep developing the show through our Greenhouse National Artist Residency with Hothouse Theatre later in 2024, I believe we'll be connecting with communities large and small for some time to come. It's truly exciting."

Join Hillsong heretic Scott Parker as he deconstructs his twenty years of church involvement. A Hillsong Boy through and through. Scott has stories to tell, so pull up a pew and join him for this queer holy communion!

SEASON DETAILS

Dates/Time: 3-7 Sept, 6.30pm / 10-14 Sept, 8pm

Tickets: $21-$39 + Booking Fees.

Duration: 60 mins (no interval)

Ages: 18+

Venue: PACT Centre for Emerging Artists, Railway Parade, Erskineville

Booking Links: https://sydneyfringe.com/events/hillsong-boy/

