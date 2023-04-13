Jopuka Productions Presents THE BOYS ON THE BUS From Multi Award Winning Playwright Jamie Hornsby

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

This gritty and gripping coming of age drama promises to be a raw and raucous examination of class, identity, despair, and masculinity.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Jopuka Productions, a leading Australian youth theatre company, has announced the opening of their first brand new theatre work of their 2023 season, The Boys on the Bus. Written by multi-award-winning playwright Jamie Hornsby, this gritty and gripping coming of age drama promises to be a raw and raucous examination of class, identity, despair, masculinity, and the stuff that goes on at 2am in the carpark of the 24-hour bakery.

Directed by award winning director Joshua Maxwell, The Boys on the Bus tells the story of those who choose to stay behind in a town where success is believed to come only to those who run away. The play, a sister show to Jopuka's inaugural commission, 'because there was fire,' and is set to be brilliantly piece of new Australian writing, acted with a jet-black sense of humour.

Playwright Jamie Hornsby, who returns to write for the company for the third time, recently won the David Williamson Award for Excellence in Writing for Australian Theatre, alongside an AWGIE award for Claire Della and the Moon. Described as "a major voice in Australian playwriting" by Stage Whispers and "one of the most promising young playwrights in the country today" by The Barefoot Review, Hornsby's previous play, 'because there was fire,' won Best New Work at the Newcastle Fringe Awards before embarking on a national tour.

Jopuka's newest production has also received backing from The NSW Department of Regional Youth, who invested $35,000 to help Jopuka in 2023.

"It's an absolute joy to have spent the last couple of months rehearsing this amazing new play. When I first read through the script was completely blown away by the story, and it's been such a privilege to work with so many as a young artists on this project with such depth and complexity" says Joshua Maxwell.

The Boys on the Bus is a play that is not for the faint-hearted, with a warning that it contains haze, loud noises, strong coarse and vulgar language, adult themes, sexual references, violence, and language consistent with adolescent youth. Jopuka Productions' newest work is set to be a gripping exploration of the human condition, examining the world through the eyes of those who choose to stay behind.

The Boys on the Bus is showing at Jopuka's brand new theatre from April 20th until 30th, 8 performances only during Youth Week. Tickets are available from the Jopuka Productions website. Don't miss out on what is sure to be an unforgettable theatre experience.

Tickets from $26 via Click Here




