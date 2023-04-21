Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Global Ensemble Showcases Beethoven and Farrenc In National Tour

Performances will come to Sydney, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Canberra, Newcastle and Melbourne.

Apr. 21, 2023  

The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra returns to the concert stage from 31 May with a national tour - taking in Sydney, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Canberra, Newcastle and Melbourne.

And - as always - the ensemble features a mix of outstanding locally-based and returning Australian internationals plus the cream of overseas musicians - all of them specialists in historically informed performance.

Beethoven Septet & Louise Farrenc Nonet ('New Perspectives') showcases the expressive potential of larger chamber groups of strings and winds, and the beautiful sounds made when these instruments are balanced by a master.

Beethoven's Septet was one of his early successes, taking the popular Viennese format of a serenade or divertimento but imbuing it with virtuosity and complexity.

The Septet was such a hit that very few composers dared write for a similarly-sized ensemble for fifty years, until the great French pianist, professor and publisher Louise Farrenc wrote her Nonet in 1849.

Full of rich textures and intricate scoring, it demonstrates her irrefutable compositional skill.

The fully global ensemble for this delectable touring program features three visiting overseas artists:

London-based hornist Anneke Scott, along with German oboist Tatjana Zimre and American violinist Jenna Sherry - both currently based in Amsterdam. Jenna makes a much-anticipated return to Australia and the orchestra following her rapturous reception last year in the corresponding winter concerts Sounds of Vienna.

Joining them are two Australian internationals: France-based flautist Georgia Browne (originally from Perth) and Belgium-based bassoonist Lisa Goldberg (Canberra).
Plus, outstanding local musicians: debuting violist Stephen King (Adelaide), cellist Daniel Yeadon (Sydney), double bassist Rob Nairn (Adelaide) and clarinettist and Co-Artistic Director Nicole Van Bruggen (Brisbane).

As usual, the mainstage concert program is accompanied by the orchestra's highly popular education program - the Voyage of Musical Discovery. Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne will each enjoy highlights from the touring concert program plus - in the second half of each Voyage - appearances from a contemporary guest artist or ensemble.

The June Voyage - entitled 'Cultural Narratives' - charts the links between music, culture and narrative from the early Romantic period to storytelling in new Australian music.
In Sydney this features new music composed for the Acacia Quartet by Alice Chance (1 June), in Brisbane new Australian and Argentinian works performed by guest artists, Tango Enigmático (5 June) and, in Melbourne new music composed by some of Australia's most ground-breaking composers and performed by Anna McMichael and Louise Devenish (8 June).

Beethoven Septet & Louise Farrenc Nonet - New Perspectives
Ludwig van Beethoven - Septet in E flat major, Op.20
Louise Farrenc - Nonet in E flat major, Op.38

Wednesday 31 May 6.30pm - The Hills Grammar School, Kenthurst
Friday 2 June 7pm - The Neilson, ACO Pier 2/3, Sydney
Saturday 3 June 7pm - Ithaca Auditorium, Brisbane City Hall
Sunday 4 June 3pm - The Events Centre, Caloundra
Tuesday 6 June 7pm - Albert Hall, Canberra
Wednesday 7 June 7pm - Adamstown Uniting Church, Newcastle
Saturday 10 June 7pm - David Li Sound Gallery, Monash University, Melbourne




