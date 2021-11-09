Glen Street Theatre 2022 Events Now On Sale To Members

The lights are on, the doors are open, and Glen Street Theatre is looking forward to a full year of entertainment ahead! Their program of events for 2022 has been released and is currently on sale to Members for an exclusive priority booking period until 31 December 2021.

The latest season offers entertainment for all ages with a continued commitment to a diverse program. Some crowd favourites will return including the ever-popular Wharf Revue team consisting of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phil Scott in The Wharf Revue: Can of Worms (22 March - 3 April), and the laughs continue with The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow 2022 (7 - 8 June).

The program also includes acclaimed theatre director and actor, John Bell, returning with extraordinary classical pianist, Simon Tedeschi, for Words and Music (9 - 10 April); a beautiful adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's gothic thriller Jane Eyre (4 - 7 May); and the multi-award winning musical play with an unbeatable soul soundtrack The Sapphires (6 - 12 August).

Families will enjoy Guess How Much I Love You (3 - 5 March), The Box Show (13 - 14 April) in the autumn school holidays, Edward the Emu (4 - 7 May), The 13-Storey Treehouse (9 - 11 June) and watching dinosaurs roam the stage in Erth's Prehistoric World (17 - 20 August).

With the full program including a rock climbing film, Reel Rock 16, a mini Moulin Rouge spectacular and some critically acclaimed dramatic plays, there is truly something for everyone.

Northern Beaches Council Mayor, Michael Regan said it was wonderful to see the community's continued engagement with arts and culture on the Northern Beaches.

"The growth of Glen Street Theatre's Membership program shows the strong support our community has for this wonderful cultural asset.

"Attending the theatre is a great way to re-connect with friends and family after emerging from the lockdown.

"With such a diverse program including comedy, drama and music, there is certainly plenty of entertainment to choose from."

Glen Street Theatre Members can take advantage of a priority booking period for these shows as well as substantial ticket discounts, zero transaction fees, and discounts at the bar all year long. Visit www.glenstreet.com.au to find out more.

Non-members will be able to book tickets for the 2022 season events online www.glenstreet.com.au from 1 January 2022 or in person via the Box Office on 9470 5913 from Tuesday 4 January 2022.