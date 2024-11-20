Geelong Arts Centre's Creative Engine Unveils New Associate Artists And Grant Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Geelong Arts Centre's artistic development program is announcing its inaugural Associate Artists, and the latest recipients of the Creative Engine Grants and Launchpad initiative.

Geelong Arts Centre will highlight its continued commitment to fostering artistic talent with this announcement, particularly their first-ever Associate Artists, and a new grant supporting Cultura's new initiative, The Multicultural Youth Council Working Group.

These artist development initiatives reflect the Centre's commitment to supporting and celebrating artistic talent from emerging to professional, and to nurturing the creative landscape of Geelong and Victoria by providing artists with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

ASSOCIATE ARTISTS

Geelong Arts Centre has announced Joel Bray and Dan Giovannoni as the first-ever Associate Artists of Creative Engine. Proudly supported by The Ian Potter Foundation and Creative Victoria, this milestone marks a significant step in the Centre's mission to cultivate and support artistic development within the region through innovative artistic residencies.

As established artists, Joel and Dan will dedicate time and resources to the development of new work, engaging in an intensive period of research and creative exploration. Their role will extend beyond their personal projects, as they contribute to the Creative Engine program by working closely with local artists, Creative Engine grant recipients and Launchpad participants.

Joel Bray is known for his ability to transform everyday spaces into immersive performances, weaving his Wiradjuri heritage into bold, dance-theatre experiences, whilst Dan Giovannoni is recognised for his talent in crafting stories that move effortlessly between the magical and the real, captivating audiences from circus tents to theatres worldwide.

Bringing these artists into the arts centre aims to challenge and push the boundaries of artistic practice within Geelong. Sharing their expertise, Dan and Joel will mentor, inspire and help to elevate the work of other creatives in the region.

Find out more about Joel Bray, Dan Giovannoni and their work here.

LAUNCHPAD

Geelong Arts Centre is proud to reveal the two new local creative projects recently developed and presented as part of the Launchpad initiative.

Benefiting from access to mentorship, state-of-the-art facilities, technical support, marketing and content creation, Launchpad provides artists with the invaluable opportunity to rehearse, test and present new work to audiences in a professional theatre setting.

The Launchpad Initiative recently helped with the creative developments of:

- Parasail by Kath Dolheguy

- Good Man by Connor Morel

Meet the artists and explore their works here.

CREATIVE ENGINE GRANTS

Alongside Launchpad, a new round of Creative Engine Grants has been awarded to nine exceptional projects, each bringing fresh perspectives and creativity to their fields.

Offering $71,000 of cash and in-kind studio space, these grants assist individuals and groups who are looking to create, workshop and develop new and exciting work.

This round's grant recipients are:

Ignition Recipients

- Permission Granted by Jessica Lesosky

- Lights, Camera, Séance by Libby Brockman

Jump Start Recipients

- Playground by Zoee Marsh

Place to Make Recipients

- Milk by Samantha Lester

- SWARM by Melinda Chapman

- Swing Lake by Xavier McGettigan

- Fosterville by Josh Mitchell

Additional Grants

- Shiprite by Creative Occupation Collective

- Cultura Youth Working Group by Cultura

Discover the visionaries behind the work and learn more about their creative journeys here.

