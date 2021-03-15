GRIMM Comes to Riverside Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 15, 2021  
From 14 -17 April, Riverside Theatres will present the world premiere of Sydney Choreographic Ensemble's debut contemporary ballet, Grimm by Francesco Ventriglia, a modern-day retelling of the fairytales we know and love.

Grimm promises a world of imagination and beauty as our most cherished childhood fairytale characters are explored in ways never seen before. Snow White, The Frog Prince, Little Red Riding Hood and others find a path through the mysteries and dangers of youth to find joy, understanding and maturity. Expect the unexpected as old stories get a modern twist.

Presented by Sydney Choreographic Ensemble's Francesco Ventriglia, after making work around the globe (Bolshoi, Mariinsky, Grand Théâtre du Genève, La Scala, Florence Opera House, Royal New Zealand Ballet) he is now bringing his passion to this dazzling new contemporary dance piece. Grimm is designed by three-time Oscar winner James Acheson (The Last Emperor, Dangerous Liaisons, Restoration) and will feature cutting-edge 3D video projection. Be prepared for an unforgettable experience.

Featuring an impeccable line up of contemporary dancers, the ensemble includes Alex Borg, Ariella Casu, Holly Doyle, Brittany-Jayde Duwner, Victor Zarallo.

Bookings via riversideparramatta.com.au, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office from one hour prior to performance.

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID Safe practices, ticket information, and refund policies.


