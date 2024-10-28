Flying Fruit Fly Circus Brings LIVE AND FAMOUS to The Famous Spiegeltent at Carriageworks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Australia's National Youth Circus, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus will present Live and Famous; a magical cabaret cocktail for all the family packed full of tricks, flips and fun at The Famous Spiegeltent at Carriageworks from Saturday 23 November to Sunday 1 December 2024.

Directed by the Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ Artistic Director Anni Davey, the Flying Fruit Flies will mesmerize and intrigue audiences with aerial acts and daredevil acrobatics as they perform in the intimate setting of the world’s most beautiful Spiegeltent for the very first time.

Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ Artistic Director, Anni Davey said, “The young acrobats of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus are famous for the joy and energy they bring to stages around the world. We are so excited to be bringing that infectious enthusiasm to The Famous Spiegeltent at Carriageworks for the very first time.”

One of the world’s premier youth performing arts companies, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus began as a local circus project for school kids in 1979. Since then, ‘the Fruities’ have tumbled their way into the hearts of millions of people throughout Australia and the world. They combine energy, expertise, and commitment to demonstrate in a most spectacular and joyful way, the limitless potential of young people. Today, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus is an institution of national and international significance, touring acclaimed circus productions all over Australia and the world.

For more information visit: https://carriageworks.com.au/events/live-and-famous-2024/.

