Finalists Revealed For the 2024 IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a fiercely competitive Semi Finals Concert at the Independent Theatre on Sunday 18 August 2024, the National Adjudicator, Opera Australia's acclaimed Armenian-Australian Soprano, Natalie Aroyan, with assistance of fellow Adjudicators Opera Australia's Language Coach Nicole Dorigo; Conductor and Head of Music, Tahu Matheson; Renowned Tenor Benjamin Rasheed and Baritone and Sydney Conservatorium of Music's educator Barry Ryan OAM, selected five impressive young singers who will compete at the Finals Concert of the IFAC HANDA AUSTRALIAN SINGING COMPETITION on Thursday 19 September at The Concourse in Chatswood.

Congratulations go to:

· Georgia Cooper, 24, Soprano, NSW

· Jake Lyle, 20, Baritone, QLD

· Ariana Ricci, 22, Soprano, NSW

· Molly Ryan, 22, Soprnao, NSW

· Eden Shifroni, 24, Soprano, NSW

Congratulations also goes to the ASC Semi-Finals Concert Prize Winners:

The Andrea Catzel Prize (10 private German diction singing lessons with acclaimed soprano, Andrea Catzel) was won by Aidan Hodder, 24, Baritone, QLD .

Goethe-Institut Prize (A scholarship to attend a 10-week language course at the Goethe-Institut in either Sydney or Melbourne) was won by Lisette Bolton, 25, Soprano, NSW.

Ingrid Davidson Award (providing the use of an upright piano made by Richard Lipp of Stuttgard for 2 years) was awarded to Molly Ryan, 22, Soprano, NSW.

Istituto Italiano Di Cultura Award (25 hours of study in Italian at the Italian Cultural Institute of Sydney) was awarded to Georgia Cooper, 24, Soprano, NSW.

Jane Ede Prize (Providing 10 one-hour private lessons or mentoring sessions with celebrated soprano, Jane Ede, in Sydney, Australia) was won by Ruth Burke, 23, Mezzo Soprano, WA.

Radzyminski Family Prize (French tuition at an Alliance Française Centre in the singer's city) was won by Leon Vitogiannis, 25, Baritone, NSW.

Songmakers Prize (Participation in a 3-day master class in 2024 presented by Songmakers Australia) was won by Bonnie Staude, 22, Soprano, WA.

Tinkler Encouragement Award (Awarded to a singer not selected as a Finalist) was awarded to Ruth Burke, 23, Mezzo Soprano, WA.

All 10 Semi-Finalists also received the Running Bare Prize (a voucher worth $200), and the Huntington Estate Wine Prize (two bottles of award-winning Huntington Estate Wine).

On Thursday 15 August, all ASC Semi Finalists were given the opportunity to attend an exclusive Workshop at the Opera House hosted by National Adjudicator Natalie Aroyan and Opera Australia's specialist language Coach, Nicole Dorigo. Nicole, spoke with the singers about role preparation with a focus on the importance of language. Natalie had also shared her personal experiences as an opera singer and the many challenges that come with navigating the industry.

The Finals Concert gives you a unique chance to hear the next generation of opera stars perform some of the most loved and memorable work in the classical singing canon. Each performer sings two pieces accompanied by the incomparable Opera Australia Orchestra under the baton of Opera Australia's Maestro Tahu Matheson. The special guest artist will be 2022 ABC Young Performer Award Winner flautist Eliza Shephard.

The IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition is open to opera and classical singers under the age of 26 and offers a number of career-building awards making it Australia's premier competition.

Comments