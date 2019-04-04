FOLK Comes to Ensemble Theatre

FOLK, a brilliant comedy set in east Yorkshire about a trio of misfits by British playwright Tom Wells will have its Australian Premiere at Ensemble Theatre on May 3.



FOLK is about three outsiders of loners, losers and the loveless who are united by an ambitious adventure and eventually bond into a surrogate family.



Sister Winnie (Genevieve Lemon) is no ordinary nun. She's feisty, raucous and irreverent and has a soft spot for a pint of Guinness, smoking and drinking. Her front room is a haven for socially awkward Stephen (Gerard Carroll), who shares her passion for folk music. Their world is suddenly shattered - literally - when wayward and rebellious Kayleigh (Libby Asciak) throws a brick through the window, bringing chaos into their lives. Each of them is keeping a secret and as confidences are shared, ever-optimistic Winnie concocts a harebrained scheme which prompts Winnie to excitedly formulate a club night entitled What the Folk to help her friends unleash their creative talent on the world.



>From the writer of THE KITCHEN SINK, Tom Wells' funny and moving play brings together a classic trio of misfits with heart, humour and song.



Tom Wells' plays are both hilarious and heartbreaking. These are qualities shared with characters created by the inimitable Genevieve Lemon. I think I've found a perfect match. His plays are often set in his home town, Withernsea in East Yorkshire but his bittersweet work manages to be universal. He reminds me of a young Alan Bennett, with a comic touch that's both witty and revealing. I've just read this great quote: 'Blake saw the universe in a grain of sand. Wells finds it in a pebble on Withernsea Beach' said Director, Terence O'Connell.



DIRECTOR:

TERENCE O'CONNELL



CAST:

Genevieve Lemon (WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?) PLAYS SISTER WINNIE

GERARD CARROLL PLAYS STEPHEN

LIBBY ASCIAK PLAYS KAYLEIGH

VENUE: Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall St, Kirribilli, NSW, 2061 DATES: Previews from 3 May, Opening Night 8 May, Season until 1 June, 2019

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Vary. Please check website. PRICES: $43-$80 (booking charges may apply)

BOOKINGS: 02 9929 0644 or www.ensemble.com.au





