Ensemble Theatre Launches its 2021 Season

The season consists of 10 shows by Australian and international playwrights including 3 special events with theatre legends.

"We're elated to open our theatre so people can experience the thrill of live theatre again in a Covid safe environment and enjoy 7 plays with thirty of Australia's finest actors. We're also joining forces with Sydney Festival to present the very funny KENNY, adapted from the modern classic Australian film for the stage by Steve Rodgers. Steve gives the eternally optimistic plumber a new lease of life on stage," said Mark Kilmurry.



"We are pleased to be bringing back OUTDATED, a play which delves into the trials and tribulations of middle age dating, KILLING KATIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB, which puts female friendships to the ultimate test, THE WOMAN IN BLACK, perfectly spooky for Ensemble's intimate stage and HONOUR which explores the complexities of modern relationships."



New for 2021 is the Premiere of ART with The Chaser's Andrew Hansen, Craig Reucassel and Chris Taylor who make a splash when the interpretation of modern art causes a rift and David Williamson's NEARER THE GODS which thrillingly explores the human fallibility that risked the discovery of one of science's greatest advancements, Newton's laws of motion added Mark Kilmurry.



2021 will also see three cabaret events with Trevor Ashley, John Bell, Todd McKenney and Nancye Hayes.

