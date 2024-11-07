ELF THE MUSICAL Australian Premiere Cast Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast for the Australian premiere season of Elf: The Musical has been found. After a journey through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest and past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops, they will reach the Opera House to open on 19 December.

Gareth Isaac (Grease the Musical, Mary Poppins) will lead the company as the loveable Buddy, joined by Simon Burke (Wicked, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Walter Hobbs, Brianna Bishop (Grease the Musical, feature film The Deb) as Jovie, Lara Mulcahy (Mamma Mia! - Australia and West End) as Santa, Katrina Retallick (Come From Away) as Emily Hobbs, Oscar Bridges (The Sound of Music) as Michael Hobbs, Andrew Dunne (The Phantom of the Opera) as Mr Greenway and Madeleine Mackenzie (Hairspray) as Deb, bringing to life the beloved characters from the timeless film. The ensemble is completed by Sarah Bakker (Mary Poppins - Broadway), John Rex Berry (West Side Story), Olivia Carniato (Hamilton), Nakita Clarke (School of Rock), James MacAlpine (An American In Paris), David Ouch (Miss Saigon), Rose Shannon-Duhigg (Grease the Musical), Lewis Shilvock (Cinderella) and Nicole Vella (Elvis: A Musical Revolution).

Based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum, the story follows Buddy on a heartwarming journey after he discovers he is actually human, despite being raised as an elf in the North Pole. Hijinks ensue as he searches for his birth family, taking him to the bright lights of New York City where he's faced with many harsh realities, including a father who's on the naughty list and a half-brother who doesn't even believe in Santa. Presented with John Frost for Crossroads Live, this new concert production is directed by Eric Giancola with choreography by Mitchell Woodcock and features a 15-strong on-stage band under the musical direction of Vanessa Scammell.

Speaking about the (silly) season, director Eric Giancola shared “Elf: The Musical wraps up all the best things about the holidays with humour and joy, and reminds us that a little kindness is the most magical gift of all. We've assembled a wonderfully talented cast to capture that festive spirit and make a little mischief with – Christmas has definitely come early with this bunch!”

