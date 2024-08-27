Deadline Extended for the 2025 Theatre Season at Qtopia Sydney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Building on the momentum and success of their inaugural year, Qtopia Sydney is accepting applications for the 2025 Theatre Season. The deadline for applications has been extended to 1 September 2024.

Artists are invited to submit their shows for 2025 productions in The Loading Dock, as well as for the Mardi Gras Season in February and March, which will extend across to The Substation as well.

The venues are multi-genre in their programming from theatre to dance, comedy and cabaret, music, musicals and drag, to play readings, book launches, poetry nights, magic and more and call on works from artists at all stages of their careers.

Since their launch, Qtopia Sydney has quickly established itself as a vibrant hub for innovative and thought-provoking theatre. The inaugural season was met with critical acclaim and enthusiastic audience support, setting a high standard for future programming.

“2024's Loading Dock season has already proven what an exciting future this intimate theatre has. It has been a privilege to see artists transform our black box theatre into an elaborate world of stories,” said Carly Fisher, Qtopia Sydney’s Artistic and Programs Director.

“Having a space like this that encourages strong storytelling from across the community in an inclusive, caring environment is a game changer for Sydney and we have been thrilled to see how both audiences and artists are loving it already.”

In 2025, Qtopia Sydney will also be introducing Late Nights at The Loading Dock - a dynamic new program that offers a unique platform for performers to shine after hours.

Throughout the year, certain weeks will have a double bill with Late Night shows taking to the stage at 9pm on the set of our mainstage production, providing an exciting opportunity for Artists to showcase their work in a prime-time slot. This initiative also offers a flexible option for interstate artists looking to bring their creations to our venue.

Speaking on the new program, Ms Fisher continued saying, “We’re thrilled to offer artists this platform on our mainstage after hours, with the flexibility to accommodate various performances genres and creative visions. It’s a fantastic opportunity for both local and interstate talent to engage with our audience in a fresh and vibrant way,” she added.

As Qtopia Sydney prepare for an exhilarating 2025 season, we encourage artists to submit their applications for our diverse programming opportunities.

“2025 will be our first full year of programming and the calibre of applications already received make me certain that this is going to be a very strong season. Applications have been extended to 1 September 2024 for performances of all genres for both our mainstage and our new Loading Dock Up Late seasons.

“I look forward to the exciting challenge of programming our 2025 season and encourage all artists to submit their applications to make this season as rich and vibrant as I know it can be,” Ms Fisher concluded.





