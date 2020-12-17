Darlinghurst Theatre Company Sydney Festival Lineup Announced

Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced a week of performances beginning on Tuesday 12 January, which will light up the Eternity Playhouse with a glittering cavalcade of cabaret, burlesque and circus to fill the void left by the Spiegel Tent, which will be absent from the 2021 Sydney festival.

Following a triumphant residence during the BLOOM Festival, The People of Cabaret are returning to the main stage upstairs with The People of Cabaret: No Shade? All Shades directed by Dean Drieberg. A collective dedicated to showcasing artists who are Indigenous, Bla(c)k, and/or of colour, it will be the first time that all four founding members come together to perform. With one flying in from Adelaide, and the other three from Melbourne, it's also the first time they'll be performing in Sydney since lockdown.

Edinburgh Fringe favourite and multiple award-winning multi-instrumentalist and composer Victoria Falconer will host a lineup including Miss Cairo, Mama Alto, Dale Woodbridge Brown, Emily Havea (aka Texas Gold), who has just wowed Perth audiences as Curly in Oklahoma, alongside Thomas Fonua (aka Kween Kong) and Stelly G.

Founding Director of The People of Cabaret, Miss Cairo says, "The People of Cabaret: No Shade? All Shades is a show that and honours the history of vaudeville and variety whilst catapulting the form firmly into the 21st century. Audiences can expect to be dazzled by powerhouse cabaret artistes, burlesque beauties and circus stars as they create a joyful celebration of community, culture and inclusiveness. A different special guest artist will join the show each night, making every performance a unique experience. We want audiences to feel uplifted and entertained while acknowledging that stories have been told and songs and dances have been performed on these lands for thousands of years and artists of colour have always been part of the industry."

KAWAI has generously supplied its legendary crystal piano for The People of Cabaret: No Shade? All Shades. With only three instruments produced each year for the entire world, it presents a rare opportunity for Sydney audiences to feast their eyes on this incredible instrument.

Meanwhile, the downstairs piano bar will be transformed into the Darlo Supper Club. Following the success of Thirsty Thursdays throughout November and December, Andrew Bukenya returns to host the cream of Sydney's cabaret and musical theatre scene, while audiences sip champagne and enjoy the mouth-watering delicacies prepared by the theatre's in-house Two Trout Restaurant.

As 2021 begins, Darlinghurst Theatre Company is committed to building on its achievements and relationships forged during the lockdown that brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. As one of the first venues to provider performers with a chance to perform live for an audience, Darlinghurst Theatre Company is continuing to break new ground and will shortly announce a season of shows in the lead-up to the long-awaited premiere of A CHORUS LINE in August.

For more information and bookings visit: https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/sydney-festival.