Darlinghurst Theatre Company Brings Back COMEDY KIKI Featuring Zoë Coombs Marr, Geraldine Hickey And Nath Valvo

Following the huge success of COMEDY KIKI in 2019, Darlinghurst Theatre Company is bringing back its festival of funnies. Last year's queer comedy festival was so successful it had to be extended due to popular demand. This year promises to be no different with a line-up of the country's most hilarious and rambunctious comedians including Zoë Coombs Marr, Geraldine Hickey and Nath Valvo.

Award-winning Zoë Coombs Marr has performed stand-up comedy extensively in Australia, London and New York. In 2018, her hit festival offering Bossy Bottom saw Zoe nominated for Best Comedy Performer at the Helpmann Awards and won her a prestigious Herald Angel Award in Edinburgh. Bossy Bottom has been filmed for international release on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Her solo show, Trigger Warning, won Most Outstanding Show at the 2016 Melbourne Comedy Festival, as well as the Golden Gibbo, and two Green Room Awards. It was also nominated for Best Show at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the 2017 Victorian Premier's Literary Award for Drama.

Geraldine Hickey is the type of person who is happy to let other people lead. Leaders do all the work and know what's around the corner. Geraldine doesn't want to know what's around the corner, she wants to believe there might be a bouncy castle there. Following a breakthrough year in 2019, Geraldine received a nomination for the Melbourne Comedy Festival Award for the Most Outstanding Show for Things Are Going Well, while also taking home the coveted Piece of Wood Award - a prize determined by fellow comics during the festival. Respect! This year, Geraldine is proving to everyone, including herself, that life begins at 40. After years of slogging it out on the Australian comedy circuit, she now sells out shows, has a steady job in radio, a fiancé, owns an inner-city pad and drives a fancy pants car.

Nath Valvo is a born chatterbox. Drawing heavily on his personal life, this hour of joke telling promises to deliver what Nath does best - tease people who make good life choices. Fast, sharp, proper funny stand-up, Nath's hilariously physical, high-energy comedy is impressing critics and winning over crowds globally. In 2019, Nath toured a new show, I'm Happy For You which saw him nominated for Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne Comedy Festival where he also appeared in their gala for Oxfam. I'm Happy For You received five-star reviews during sell-out shows at festivals across the country and then in Edinburgh. Nath is without question one of the hottest comedians in the country right now.

BOOK NOW:

Zoë Coombs Marr

https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/whats-on/comedy-kiki-zoe-coombs-marr-live

Geraldine Hickey

https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/whats-on/comedy-kiki-geraldine-hickey-live

Nath Valvo

https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/whats-on/comedy-kiki-nath-valvo-live

or by calling (02) 8356 9987





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You