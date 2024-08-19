DEAR EVAN HANSEN Sydney Season Extends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydney Theatre Company and Michael Cassel Group have announced the Australian premiere season of Dear Evan Hansen has been extended due to overwhelming demand, with tickets now on sale for final shows through until 1 December 2024.

This comes ahead of previews commencing on 12 October 2024 at STC’s Roslyn Packer Theatre and marks the last chance to see the Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning Broadway sensation in Sydney before it tours Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide.

Helmed by one of Australia’s leading interpreters of musical theatre, Dean Bryant (STC/MTC’s Fun Home, MTC’s Bloom, Hayes Theatre’s A Little Night Music), this brand-new production will star fiercely talented newcomer Beau Woodbridge as Evan Hansen alongside a stellar cast including Martin Crewes as Larry Murphy, Verity Hunt-Ballard as Heidi Hansen, Georgia Laga’aia as Zoe Murphy, Natalie O’Donnell as Cynthia Murphy, Carmel Rodrigues as Alana Beck, Jacob Rozario as Jared Kleinman, and Harry Targett as Connor Murphy. Completing the company are standbys Lawrence Hawkins, Jessica Kok, Ariyan Sharma,Tod Strike and Teresa Tate Britten.

Dear Evan Hansen was an instant triumph when it premiered on Broadway in 2016, winning six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book by writer Steven Levenson, and Best Score by legendary Grammy and Academy Award-winning songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Featuring soaring, anthemic hits such as ‘Waving Through a Window’, ‘For Forever’, and ‘You Will Be Found’, the rousing score amplifies a heartrending story of awkward highschooler Evan, who is thrust into the spotlight after inadvertently placing himself at the centre of a local tragedy. Dear Evan Hansen is an empowering and uplifting experience for anyone who’s ever found themselves on the “outside, always looking in”.

This original Australian production is brought to life by an exceptional creative team including Jeremy Allen (Set Designer), Isabel Hudson (Costume Designer), Matt Scott (Lighting Designer), Andrew Poppleton(Sound Designer), Shannon Burns (Movement Director), Liam McIlwain (Resident Director) and Zara Stanton (Music Director).

Dear Evan Hansen plays at Sydney's Roslyn Packer Theatre from 12 October – 1 December 2024.

The show will tour Melbourne from 14 December, Canberra from 27 February and Adelaide from 3 April.

