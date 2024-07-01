Cult Cabaret LA CLIQUE Announces 20th Anniversary Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In an Australian exclusive for its 20th anniversary, trailblazing cabaret variety show La Clique will be shimmying its way into the Opera House from 10 October to 17 November.

This homegrown production has achieved cult status with its beguiling fusion of burlesque, circus and new vaudeville, marking 54 sell-out seasons across Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania. Casts of first-class entertainers and constant reinvention, combined with the intimate nature of The Famous Spiegeltent, has embedded La Clique as a true pioneer within the cabaret canon – in Australia and across the globe.

This celebratory iteration of La Clique embraces two decades of contribution to the world of live entertainment, bringing fan favourites and the next generation of performers together for a season of exceptional revelry.

Industry icon Ursula Martinez (UK) returns with a special appearance of her magical signature act Hanky Panky, LJ Marles (UK) defies gravity – and gender – in his Australian debut using tension straps (his own invention), while Australia's self-titled ‘problem child of cabaret' Tara Boom (AUS) pops in with hula hoop chaos and enchanting foot juggling.

Leather-clad showman Mario, Queen of the Circus, (US) rocks the house with his juggling, alongside the world-renowned, fire-breathing, sword-swallowing diva, Heather Holliday (US). Award-winning multidisciplinary artist David Pereira (ESP) mesmerises with his aerial silks and his impressive contortions, even when slathered in shaving cream.

In honour of this birthday season, Mirko Köckenberger (GER) raises a glass, or two or three… in his freshly-minted champagne hand-balance routine, while acclaimed straps artist Tuedon Ariri (CAN) makes her La Clique debut with a specially commissioned act in an homage to the original Bath Boy.

At times kooky, classy, sassy and risqué, this 20th anniversary season of La Clique invites audiences to leave their troubles at the door for an unmissable night out.

Spiegelmaestro, David Bates says: “Unique crucibles each in their own way, the Sydney Opera House and the show La Clique nurture that intoxicating audience-artist alchemy that is the very essence of live entertainment. Australia's premier venue is the perfect platform for our dysfunctional family of prestige artists to kick off this sexy, funny and dangerous salute to two decades of the genre-defining experience that is La Clique.”

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Ebony Bott says: “Irreverent and joyful, La Clique is the perfect nod to the old-world charm of classic vaudeville with a contemporary twist. With an exceptional lineup of world-class performers curated specifically for this milestone season, Sydney Opera House is thrilled to be bringing La Clique to our stages this spring. Pop open the champagne and join us as we bring two Australian icons together to celebrate twenty years of La Clique”.

WHAT: La Clique

WHEN: 10 October – 17 November 2024

WHERE: Studio, Sydney Opera House

PRICES: From $89.90 + $8.95 booking fee

INSIDERS: 8am, Tuesday 2 July 2024

PRE SALE: 9am, Wednesday 3 July 2024

GP ON SALE: 9am, Friday 5 July 2024

Contemporary Performance at the Sydney Opera House offers audiences entertainment in all its forms. From jaw-dropping circus and spectacular magic to side-splitting comedy, stories that capture the imagination told through dance or sung by powerful voices, to immersive experiences and cabaret that will get the heart-rate racing – the program guarantees a great night out for any occasion. Curated by Ebony Bott, it presents boundary-pushing performances, contemporary retellings of the classics and the productions and icons at the heart of popular culture – all brought to life by the crème-de-la-crème of artists, performers and directors from Australia and around the world.

Up next is Lin-Manuel Miranda's ground-breaking debut musical In the Heights and MĀUI, a powerful dance-theatre piece that tells the shared stories of the Pacific.

Comments