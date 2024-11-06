Comedians Mel Buttle And Nath Valvo Announced At Riverside Theatres Parramatta

The two comedy stars team up for one-night-only, on Friday 13th December.
Riverside Theatres will present an evening of laughs, with two of Australia's comedy powerhouses, Mel Buttle and Nath Valvo, as they team up for one-night-only, on Friday 13th December.
Mel Buttle has become a household name, known for her sharp wit and relatable humour that tackles everything from daily life to the absurdities of modern society. As a regular on The Project, The Hundred with Andy Lee, and question Everything, Mel has built a reputation as one of Australia's most beloved comedians.
Nath Salvo has been making waves on both stage and screen, amassing over 12 million views on Tik Tok alone and performing to sold-out crowds nationwide. Known for his razor-sharp observations and infectious energy, Nath has also brought his talents to television, including appearances on The Project and The Hundred with Andy Lee.
When: Friday 13th December 2024
Times: 7:30pm
Where: Riverside Theatre, Riverside Theatres Parramatta – Corner Church & Market St, Parramatta NSW 2150
Tickets: From $39
Bookings: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/whats-on/mel-buttle-nath-valvo-live/
Videos