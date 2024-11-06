Comedians Mel Buttle And Nath Valvo Announced At Riverside Theatres Parramatta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riverside Theatres will present an evening of laughs, with two of Australia's comedy powerhouses, Mel Buttle and Nath Valvo, as they team up for one-night-only, on Friday 13th December.

Mel Buttle has become a household name, known for her sharp wit and relatable humour that tackles everything from daily life to the absurdities of modern society. As a regular on The Project, The Hundred with Andy Lee, and question Everything, Mel has built a reputation as one of Australia's most beloved comedians.

Nath Salvo has been making waves on both stage and screen, amassing over 12 million views on Tik Tok alone and performing to sold-out crowds nationwide. Known for his razor-sharp observations and infectious energy, Nath has also brought his talents to television, including appearances on The Project and The Hundred with Andy Lee.

MEL BUTTLE & NATHAN VALVO – LIVE

When: Friday 13th December 2024

Times: 7:30pm

Where: Riverside Theatre, Riverside Theatres Parramatta – Corner Church & Market St, Parramatta NSW 2150

Tickets: From $39

Bookings: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/whats-on/mel-buttle-nath-valvo-live/

Comments