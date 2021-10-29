Comedian Michael Shafar Will Come to Sydney to Raise Funds For Men's Health

One of the country's most exciting and vaccinated comedians, Michael Shafar, is bringing his new jokes to Sydney to raise funds for men's health.

Now fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine (because he's not a coward) and boosted with Pfizer (because he's not brand loyal), the testicular cancer survivor is back licking everything again and ready to take to the stage to solve all of the world's problems the only way he knows how: by telling jokes.

How do we fix the housing crisis? How do we get everyone vaccianted? How do we you fold a fitted bed sheet? Shafar promises to offer pragmatic solutions to all of these problems and more (except for the question about the bed sheet as that would require some sort of dark magic that most humans do not possess, so in the meantime just roll it up, throw it in a drawer and try to move on with your life).

Since leaving a career in law, Shafar has been busy justifying that decision to his Jewish mother. Having appeared on Channel 10's The Project and Studio 10, ABC's Comedy Bites, triple j's Good Az Friday and pretty much every radio and TV network, he has (somewhat) achieved that - making a name for himself as one of the fastest rising stars in Australian comedy, performing internationally (well, not so much in the past two years) and selling out shows across the country.

Shafar is a proud Movember ambassador this year, so all the profits from these shows will be donated to the Movember Foundation.

Performances will take place at The Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Road, Marrickville, 2204, and will run 25 - 26 November.

Tickets: Michaelshafar.com/shows