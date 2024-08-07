Chief Financial Officer Joins The Ranks at Michael Cassel Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leading Australian live entertainment producer Michael Cassel Group has announced Nicole Marcusson has been appointed the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Marcusson, who is a proud Wiradjuri woman, joins from Endemolshine Australia, the largest independent TV producer in Australia, where she served as Head of Finance.

In this role, Marcusson oversaw financial control, reporting, strategic analysis, FP&A, commercial, payroll, tax and audit, as well as leading the company’s monthly board reporting and twice-yearly budget, forecasting and business plan process.

She worked closely with Endemolshine’s management and production team by providing strategic financial advice to maximise profitability and cashflows through the diversification of the company’s creative slate including third party IP, group owned IP and locally-produced IP.

“Nicole is a deeply respected finance leader with wide-ranging experience in both financial and operational roles. I know that Nicole will be an excellent addition to our leadership team as we continue to expand the scale of our production activity around the world,” Producer and CEO Michael Cassel said.

Marcusson has myriad experience in various levels of finance including Financial, Planning & Analysis Manager, Business Controller and Commercial Manager and she previously served as Senior Business Analyst for Qantas Ground Operations.

Marcusson said: “The only way to describe Michael Cassel Group is as a juggernaut. It has experienced such tremendous growth in such a short space of time and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining at such a compelling point in the company’s history. What Michael and his team have achieved so far has been nothing short of extraordinary and I am enormously proud to play a role in continuing that growth into the future. Live entertainment is exciting, it’s vibrant but most importantly it is utterly critical to society and I cannot wait to be part of it.”

Marcusson commenced in the role last week.

