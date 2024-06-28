Cast and Creatives Revealed For IN THE HEIGHTS at Sydney Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 19-strong cast of voices bringing In the Heights to the Sydney Opera House this winter has assembled in the rehearsal room, ahead of the season opening on Saturday 20 July.

Joining Ryan Gonzalez (they/them) as Usnavi de la Vega, Olivia Vásquez (she/her) as Vanessa, and Richard Valdez (he/him) as Piragua Guy are new cast members Barry Conrad (he/him) as Benny, singer-songwriter Olivia Dacal (she/her) as Nina Rosario, Steve Costi (he/him ) as Sonny, Lena Cruz (she/her) as Abuela Claudia, Janet Dacal (she/her) as Daniela, Tamara Foglia Castañeda (she/her) as Carla, Alexander Palacio (he/him) as Kevin Rosario, Angela Rosero(she/her) as Camilla Rosario and Jervis Livelo (he/him) as Graffiti Pete. The ensemble is completed by Mario Acosta-Cevallos (he/him), Rome Champion (he/him), Mariah Gonzalez (she/her),Jerome Javier (they/them), Tash Marconi (she/her), Malena Searles (she/her) and Kara Sims(she/her).



Lin-Manuel Miranda broke new ground with the original production of In the Heights in its smash-hit Broadway debut season. With a melting-pot of stylistic influences including salsa, soul, hip-hop, street-dance, rap and merengue, the acclaimed musical won Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score. The creative team for this new production from Sydney Opera House Presents in association with Joshua Robson Productions is led by Director Luke Joslin (he/him) and Associate Director Clary Riven (she/her), with choreography by Amy Campbell (she/her) and Associate Choreographer Tash Marconi (she/her). Music Director Victoria Falconer (she/her) will lead a 9-piece live band, with sound design by Dylan Robinson (he/him). As part of the Sydney Opera House Presents industry development initiative, emerging local creative talent will complete the design roles: Set Designer Mason Browne (they/them), Lighting Designer Jasmine Rizk (she/her) and Costume Designer Keerthi Subramanyam (she/her). The development of this bold new cast and creative team has been supported by the work of Casting Director Rhys Velasquez (they/she) and Cultural Consultant Will Centurion (he/him).

Speaking about the company, Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance Ebony Bott shared “In the Heights is such an intimate yet expressive story of a community, so it’s a joy to see this group come together to showcase the exciting depth of talent in our creative community. This cast are joining us from across the artistic landscape, pulling in talent from the stage and screen as well as some impressive names from professional dance and music disciplines. I can’t wait to see this blend of vibrant performers in action.”



During the season, the Drama Theatre Bar will serve up a flavoursome In the Heights-inspired menu, featuring themed cocktails, curated wines and authentic street-style bites to transport audiences to Washington Heights. Those looking to cool off at interval can indulge in colourful shaved ice cones as featured in the infectious musical number 'Piragua'

