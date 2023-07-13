Cast Revealed For Sydney Debut of THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL

The show is set to take place at the iconic Sydney Spiegeltent, in Sydney Fringe's Spiegeltent Festival Gardens from September 1st to October 1st.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Cast Revealed For Sydney Debut of THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL

The highly-anticipated musical extravaganza, The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical, is thrilled to announce the truly extraordinary cast of its Sydney-debut at the 2023 Sydney Fringe Festival. This show-stopping, five-star-studded show is set to take place at the iconic Sydney Spiegeltent, in Sydney Fringe's Spiegeltent Festival Gardens from September 1st to October 1st. The production promises to be the must-see spectacle of the season.

Co-directed by the acclaimed Christopher HF Mitchell and the Olivier Award-winning, West End and Broadway director Guy Masterson, The Marvellous Elephant Man boasts an exceptional ensemble of world-class musical theatre talent. 

After captivating international audiences as a member of The Ten Tenors, the immensely talented Ben Clarke, takes on the titular role of John Merrick,  ‘The Elephant Man.’ Ben has recently mesmerised audiences in the Handa production of The Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour, along with starring  in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and The Magic Flute for Opera Australia.

Also taking centre stage - stepping into the sensible, non-slip surgical shoes of Nurse Hope - is rising musical theatre star, Annelise Hall. Who will also star as Sandy in the Melbourne production of  Grease later this year alongside the legendary Patty Newton. Annelise's captivating performances have garnered praise from audiences, and she is poised to deliver an enchanting portrayal of The Marvellous Elephant Man’s love interest.

From Baz Luhrmann's production of La Bohème on Broadway, The Merry Widow, The Mikado, Die Fledermaus, and Sweeney Todd, to name a few, the highly-accomplished and utterly-electric Kanen Breen rounds out the already stellar cast. Donning the dastardly upper class hauteur of the story’s arch-antagonist, Dr Treves. Kanen's outstanding operatic lamb chops are a glorious showstopper.

Taking on the role of The Ringmaster (plus multiple other characters) is Marc Lucchesi of the funk fusion band Vaudeville Smash. Marc has the additional distinction of being one of the three Australian musicians who wrote and composed The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical.

The production also features an excellent ensemble cast, including Eleanor MacIntyre, Jayan Nandagopan, Sam Harmon and Lachlan Bartlett. The team will take centre stage to immerse Sydney-siders in this dark, gothic fairytale and bring this marvellous musical to glorious life. As the production continues to unveil more talented cast members, the anticipation for its spectacular Sydney debut grows even stronger.

The creative team behind the production is equally world class, with Wayne Pashley as the Sound Designer, Roberto Surace as the Set and Costume Designer, Rachel Nankin and Phoebe Clark as Associate Designers, and Michael Topple as the Casting Director. Eden Read brings her accomplished choreography skills to the production, and Sarah Nandagopan, along with Jayan Nandagopan, contributes as the Musical Director and Composer.

Co-directors Chris Mitchell and Guy Masterson,  are delighted to be working with such a talented ensemble. Mitchell expresses his admiration, stating, "The talent and dedication of the entire cast is truly awe-inspiring. Each member brings a unique energy and passion to their role, elevating the production to new heights." Masterson echoes this sentiment, adding, "Working with a cast of this calibre is an absolute joy. Their collective artistry and commitment to storytelling have brought an unparalleled depth and authenticity to the show. Sydney is in for a treat.”

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the magic of The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical as it takes Sydney by storm. Buy your tickets now for the four-week run from September 1st to October. 

Photo Credit: Paul Scott




Recommended For You