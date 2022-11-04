CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Sydney's State Theatre This Holiday Season
Performances run 22 & 23 December.
Come and experience the most magical holiday event of the season on Thursday 22 December at Sydney's State Theatre. Christmas Spectacular is an extravaganza of music, circus, dance and magic that celebrates the joy and excitement of Christmas.
Let your senses ignite with a kaleidoscope of Christmas Songs, dances and world class variety performers as they light up the stage in a show that pays tribute to the Radio City Rockets, The Nutcracker and much more.
Join The Voice finalist and Musical Theatre sensation Prinnie Stevens, as she takes you on a musical journey of Christmas classics from traditional songs to Mariah Carey favourites all performed with Prinnie's unique style and the voice of and angel.
The show features acclaimed illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd who will perform some of his greatest illusions, mind-boggling disappearances and incredible magic (with a Christmas twist) that will keep the audience entranced.
Joining Prinnie and Michael will be the absolute crème de la crème of Australia's leading showgirls, who have graced the stages of Moulin Rouge, the Lido and other famous cabaret revues in this spectacular 90-minute production
Come and celebrate the fun and magic of the festive season with Santa and all his friends. This spectacular show will ignite your holiday spirit and remind you that Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year.
For the ultimate Christmas experience the VIP package includes a meet and greet photo opportunity with Santa and a magical gift for the children.
