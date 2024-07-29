Betty Grumble to Return to Canberra with ENEMIES OF GROOVINESS EAT SH!T

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a decade of playing within her spiritual access point and avatar, Betty Grumble performance artist Emma Maye Gibson re-emerges, bringing her latest offering ENEMIES OF GROOVINESS EAT SH!T back to the stage as a mantric wish.

Taking the stage at Canberra Theatre Centre from 4 to 7 September, Gibson returns Grumble from whence she came, performing an unfurling of the eco-feminist seeping carapace that gave her a way to heal, feel and defy the damn enemies of grooviness that keep her, them, you, all of us down.

“Grumble does not belong to me, she belongs to the universe. Like the fractal landscape of a flower, like a drag face on the bum of a caterpillar. She has held me, and at this threshold of maturation, I let her become and unbecome me. Thank You Body!” commented Gibson.

Conjured as an antidote to the ever-present cultures of violence and ecocide, ENEMIES OF GROOVINESS EAT SH!T is poetry, a tribute, a rock ‘n' roll performance art collision, love scene and revenge fantasy. An unshaming dance and chance to allow ourselves to be seen, it is a sensual, surreal and sublime experience of an all singing, dancing, howling and loving cabaret du Sex Clown.

Tickets are available to purchase at canberratheatrecentre.com.au/show/enemies-of-grooviness-2024.

Concession prices are available, and tickets can be booked in a multi-show package to save up to $125* – 3-show & 5-show options available. Visit the website for details.

