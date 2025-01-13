Bankstown Arts Centre And Sydney Festival Host Public Programming For 3rd Bankstown Biennale

Performances run Thursday 9 January to Thursday 23 January 2025.
Bankstown Arts Centre, in association with Sydney Festival, has announced a series of public programs as part of the 3rd Bankstown Biennale: Same Same/Different, running from Thursday 9 January to Thursday 23 January 2025, celebrating cultural dialogue and creativity through workshops, performances, and community activities.
Led by a curatorium of esteemed First Nations and CaLD curators – Coby Edgar, Jason Wing, and Rachael Kiang – this year's Biennale proposes an exploration of equitable multiculturalism. Same Same/Different draws inspiration from a common phrase used in Australia's Top End, where Asian and First Nations communities describe their experiences as “same same, but different”. This concept encapsulates the exhibition's focus on the potential for shared understanding without erasing individual cultural identities. By emphasising respectful coexistence, Same Same/Different highlights First Nations' perspectives on interconnectedness as an alternative to rigid, divisive worldviews.
More information about the exhibition and public programming can be found at: https://www.bankstownartscentre.com.au/whats/3rd-bankstown-biennale-same-samedifferent
