BWW REVIEW: The 21st Century Update Of 70's Italian Farce NO PAY? NO WAY! Reinforces That Corporate Greed Continues over 40 years later.

Monday 17th February 2020, 6:30pm, Drama Theatre Sydney Opera House

Marieke Hardy's new adaptation of Dario Fo's Marxist political farce NO PAY? NO WAY! is a cracker of a comedy with grounding in truth and remains relevant over 40 years later. Director Sarah Giles has gathered a fabulous cast for this female forward feast of fast talking and farfetched capers that will have you crying with laughter.

Dario Fo, the 1997 Nobel Prize for Literature winner, created SOTTO PAGA! NON SI PAGA! with his wife Franca Rame (although she is went uncredited for years) in 1974 in response to a severe economic crisis that was gripping Italy. Hardy's adaptation, translated to NO PAY? NO WAY!, blends contemporary considerations and local references with the original work's Italian setting to give the work a modern relevance while respecting it's origins. It centres around the aftermath of middle aged housewife Antonia's (Helen Thomson) involvement in a riot at the local supermarket when she and many other women refused to pay the exorbitant prices that had been escalating out of control because they simply could not afford too due to the increasing job shortages and lack of industrial regulation which allowed employers sack people for stupid reasons. The fast talking Antonia has co-opted her best friend and neighbour, the younger newly-wed Margherita (Catherine Văn-Davies) into helping her hide the "liberated" groceries. When Antonia's husband, the moralistic Giovanni (Glenn Hazeldine) comes home early and catches a glimpse of Margherita's unusually filled winter coat, Antonia has to come up with a story fast which Giovanni oddly accepts and later relays to Margherita's husband Luigi (Rahel Romahn). Added to the absurd subterfuge is the sympathetic Sergeant, the officious Inspector, flamboyant undertaker and Giovanni's seemingly senile father who all look oddly alike (Aaron Tsindos).

The absurd antics play out on an incredibly detailed set (Charles Davis - Designer) which replicates low budget, high density accommodation that feels like repurposed buildings, complete with an odd metal support pole in the middle of the kitchen which is possibly replacing a load bearing wall during the creation of the one bedroom flat. Davis has his characters in homely styles of the conservative working class of the 70's with women in polyester prints, sensible heels and winter coats designed to remain fashionable enough for more than one season. The men's fashion is less anchored to the era with heavy duty work pants and boots that can still be seen in factories today.

As the protagonist Antonia, Helen Thomson is hilarious as she taps into her performance style that instantly ensures that people know she is a woman not to be challenged. She ensures that Hardy's reimagining of the work with the women being the main focus is clearly felt as Antonia talks her way into getting Margherita to risk her job by not going to work in favour of helping hide her contraband, convinces Giovanni that she's the good law abiding housewife and the Inspector that the only drama happening in her apartment is the urgency of Margherita's apparent predicament.

Catherine Văn-Davies ensures that Margherita is easily recognisable as an innocent and much more cautious character who does not have the confidence to stand up to Antonia yet. She delivers fabulous physical responses to Antonia's schemes with a compelling look of terror and bewildered compliance.

As the hapless husbands Glenn Hazeldine and Rahel Romahn are suitably bumbling, bewildered but ultimately devoted in contrast to other works of the era which may have seen the men try to dominate their wives. Of the supporting actors, it is however Aaron Tsindos' collection of minor characters that really shine with a range of voices and brilliant physical comedy along with utilising his musical talents.

NO PAY? NO WAY! is a brilliant piece of escapism that connects as it is something we probably wish we had the guts to do particularly at a time when big business is being caught out with wage theft and large stores try to hold monopoly or duopoly positions. Well worth catching.

Photos: Prudence Upton





