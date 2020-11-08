BWW REVIEW: THE THINGS I COULD NEVER TELL STEVEN Is A Captivating Musical That Explores The Unspoken Truths and Lies Of Omission That Could Have Changed History If Only

THE THINGS I COULD NEVER TELL STEVEN

Saturday 7th November 2020, 7:45pm, Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres Parramatta

Western Sydney composer/lyricist Jye Bryant's musical THE THINGS I COULD NEVER TELL STEVEN is a wonderful expression of the challenges of human connection and is perfect piece of live theatre for a community emerging from social isolation and challenging communication channels. Under Anthea Williams' direction and Benjamin Kiehne's music direction, the compact one act musical of four intersecting stories demands thought and consideration of the consequences of filtering information, both as deliverers and receivers.

The premise of THE THINGS I COULD NEVER TELL STEVEN is that four people connected to the mystery Steven realize that they desperately need to share their thoughts and feelings with the perennially absent and unreachable man but cannot because even if they did have the courage to be open and honest with him, he never answers his phone or stays anywhere long enough to have a meaningful conversation. His father (Ian Stenlake) has realized that the social conditioning from generations of stoic men that hide their feelings and a tendency to hide truths has put him in a position where time may have run out to bond with his son. Had his adoring and protective mother (Helen Dallimore) been more forceful and honest in her opinions, he may have been saved from a disastrous life choice that hurt those that he loves. Had his young bride (Elenoa Rokobaro) had the courage to voice her fears and feelings a different future where he embraced his true feelings may have been possible. If his lover (Adam Rennie) had been more determined in protecting his own heart or sharing his own needs Steven may have changed his views on conforming to societies expectations or been more mature about his understanding of the commitments of relationships.

As the characters' thoughts and phone interactions with Steven's answering machine occur in isolation from each other, even his parents, set and costume designer James Browne has devised a clean expression of four distinct living spaces constructed around a central podium from which Benjamin Kiehne provides the musical score on keyboard and computer. Anchoring the work in the 1980's, the spaces have pastel hues and the accoutrements of their character, from middle class mother's kitchen with well stocked wine rack, father's study which displays degrees and retro computer, the lover's pink bedroom with LGBTIQ icon Keith Haring Pop art dominating the space, and the conservative and somewhat impersonal sitting room of the home Steven would share with his wife alluding to the unsuitability of the marital match. Similarly, the costuming captures the essence of the era with shoulder pads, polyester, ostentatious knits and stonewashed denim. Verity Hampson's lighting helps focus attention whilst allowing glimpses into the action in the "quiet" rooms as lamps and sunlight through an unseen window allow Sally Dashwood's (Movement Director) choreography to be appreciated whilst not overtaking the focus on the featured character and the colorful pulsing LED light strips during the upbeat numbers echo the disco trend of the era.

Williams has gathered a wonderful cast for this work with incredible attention to matching suitable performers to the characters. Elenoa Rokobaro's bold rock vocal abilities are perfect for the young bride who finds her voice and her strength. Adam Rennie never fails to tug at the heartstrings and his incredible ability to capture emotion with a pure beautiful voice and cheeky playfulness ensures the conflicted young lover's dilemma of wanting to enjoy the attention and to save his heart is keenly felt while he infuses some fabulous physicality in the minimal space. Helen Dallimore 's brilliant comic timing along with magnificent voice and ability for physical humor is well utilized for the permanently tipsy mother which allows for some brilliant comic relief. The conservative and restrained father not familiar with demonstrative behavior is fitting for Ian Stenlake's style allowing him to deliver one of his most compelling honest performances where the focus remains on the story without the need for much movement in the limited space.With a wonderful range of musical styles, THE THINGS I COULD NEVER TELL STEVEN is a must see 'new' (it premiered in 2015 but is not as well known as it should be) Australian musical which has a universality in its story and a timelessness. Whilst this is set in the 1980's when answering machines and land lines were the norm, there are still sectors of the community that hold views that make it hard for people to be true to who they really are. Also, the nature of humanity where people hide from things they think may challenge or hurt either themselves or others as a self preservation technique is unlikely to change, regardless of how aware and evolved we may become. THE THINGS I COULD NEVER TELL STEVEN is well worth catching, either in live in the theatre or through Riverside Theatres Digital livestreamed offering.

https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/steven/

Photos: Noni Carroll

