BWW REVIEW: Philip Quast Shares Stories And Songs From His 40 Year Career In IS THIS ALL THEN?

Sunday 17th January 2021, 7pm, York Theatre Seymour Centre

Philip Quast, the humble star of Australian, West End and Broadway theatre and musical theatre, shares stories and songs from his extraordinary career in a new cabaret IS THIS ALL THEN?. Filled with heart and humor that has the audience laughing and crying in turn, this performance is a wonderful chance for Australian audiences to hear the marvelous voice again while being treated to the stories of behind-the-scenes thoughts and events that helped color the country boy turned international performer's life.

With the support of pianist Anne-Maree McDonald, Philip Quast delves into the memorable and amusing moments of his life to share an understanding of how his performing career shaped his life, from the famous roles he has made his own, the people he has met along the way and possibly most importantly, the understanding that the non-career events of his life came to provide landmarks for the progression of his career, showing how much family means to him. Along with McDonald's grand piano, the stage is simply set with a leather wing back armchair and a high stool, each with accompanying side tables, allowing Quast, who is currently walking with the aid of a walking stick pending a hip replacement, some reprieve though he does use the full breadth of the stage through the performance.

With a string of awards that include three Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a musical and a Helpmann Award, it is no wonder that the performer, known for his ability to tell a character's story so well has a natural ability to deliver a heartfelt cabaret performance that few others can match. Quast has a delightfully self-effacing nature that leads to him to share stories that arent trying to inflate his ego but rather show his humanity and humble nature. The evening naturally includes songs that have been significant in Quast's career but instead of presenting them as they would be in the context of their source material, Quast demonstrates his depth of understanding of the selection, giving works a new life with his new interpretation. His expression makes it clear that the text has meaning to him while also ensuring that his interpretation allows the audience to feel the same depth of meaning. His stagecraft ensures that he remains connected to the audience throughout as he makes eye contact and ensures that the microphone is simply a tool to assist the performance and not something to hide behind which many other cabaret performers seem to think it is. He makes light of his walking stick, using it as not only for physical assistance but also a theatrical prop. The surprise guest appearance of David Campbell for THE SECRET GARDEN's Lily's Eyes is an additional treat.

While the Sydney Festival season of Philip Quast : IS THIS ALL THEN? has finished, hopefully Quast will perform this cabaret again. If given the opportunity with a return season, this is a fabulous opportunity to experience Quast singing particularly given that he has said that, following his performance in the 2017 London revival of FOLLIES, he will not take on any more musical theatre roles.

Photos: Jacquie Manning