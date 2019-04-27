BWW REVIEW: Kerrie Anne Greenland Shares Her Love Of Movies And Music in PICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALS

Apr. 27, 2019  

BWW REVIEW: Kerrie Anne Greenland Shares Her Love Of Movies And Music in PICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALS

Friday 26th 2019, 8:30pm, Hayes Theatre

Helpmann Award Winner Kerrie Anne Greenland soars as she shares her favorite movie musical songs in PICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALS. Tying in with her recently released album of the same name, this is Sydney's opportunity to get to hear this brilliant voice before she crosses over to her latest pursuit of a Masters in Opera.

In keeping with the imagery for her album, the stage below the baby grand piano is strewn with photographs, forming a backdrop for Greenland's grand entrance in black ballgown. Joined by musical director and pianist Joshua James Webb and cellist Conrad Hamill, Greenland shares personal stories, glorious renditions and amusing banter with Webb and Hamill.

BWW REVIEW: Kerrie Anne Greenland Shares Her Love Of Movies And Music in PICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALSGreenland covers songs from the movies that stretch back to the golden age of Hollywood movie musicals, like Carousel and American in Paris along with more contemporary pieces like Frozen and The Greatest Showman. She has a clean pure sound whilst also ensuring that the text remains crisp and clear. She also has a phenomenal range and powerful sustained strong sound to deliver a brilliant "belt". Refreshingly Greenland infuses her own subtle interpretation on the well-known songs, making them her own, while connecting with the meaning of the lyrics. Her acting talents are put to good use as she ensures that the energy of the pieces are conveyed even out of context from their original stories.

BWW REVIEW: Kerrie Anne Greenland Shares Her Love Of Movies And Music in PICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALSPICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALS is a beautiful evening of music and memories as Greenland takes the audience on a trip down memory lane. While Greenland shared that she is studying opera, hopefully she will still do some musical theatre and cabaret concerts in future as this is a wonderfully versatile voice that comes packaged with a delightful dramatic actor that delivers honest performances.

https://hayestheatre.com.au/event/pictures-songs-from-movie-musicals/

Photos: James Terry

BWW REVIEW: Kerrie Anne Greenland Shares Her Love Of Movies And Music in PICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALS



Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories   Shows



From This Author Jade Kops

I am an International Flight Attendant with a love of Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and Live Performing Arts in general. I try to see as many (read more...)

  • BWW REVIEW: Kerrie Anne Greenland Shares Her Love Of Movies And Music in PICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALS
  • BWW REVIEW: The Charismatic Composer And Music Director To A Multitude Of Musicals Steven Kreamer Comes Out Into The Spotlight For His Intimate Cabaret I SING SONGS
  • BWW REVIEW: George Bernard Shaw's Edwardian Expression Of The Greek Myth Is Given A Steampunk Aesthetic In New Theatre's PYGMALION
  • BWW REVIEW: Ancient Greek Tragedy Is Given A 21st Century Makeover In A New Adaptation Of AJAX
  • BWW REVIEW: FRIDA KAHLO: VIVA LA VIDA Presents A Glimpse Into The Famous Artists World
  • BWW REVIEW: Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Joins With Hannover's Capella St Crucis For A Moment Of Easter Escape With BACH AND MOZART: IN THE IMAGINATION OF THEIR HEARTS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup