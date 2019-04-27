BWW REVIEW: Kerrie Anne Greenland Shares Her Love Of Movies And Music in PICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALS

Friday 26th 2019, 8:30pm, Hayes Theatre

Helpmann Award Winner Kerrie Anne Greenland soars as she shares her favorite movie musical songs in PICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALS. Tying in with her recently released album of the same name, this is Sydney's opportunity to get to hear this brilliant voice before she crosses over to her latest pursuit of a Masters in Opera.

In keeping with the imagery for her album, the stage below the baby grand piano is strewn with photographs, forming a backdrop for Greenland's grand entrance in black ballgown. Joined by musical director and pianist Joshua James Webb and cellist Conrad Hamill, Greenland shares personal stories, glorious renditions and amusing banter with Webb and Hamill.

Greenland covers songs from the movies that stretch back to the golden age of Hollywood movie musicals, like Carousel and American in Paris along with more contemporary pieces like Frozen and The Greatest Showman. She has a clean pure sound whilst also ensuring that the text remains crisp and clear. She also has a phenomenal range and powerful sustained strong sound to deliver a brilliant "belt". Refreshingly Greenland infuses her own subtle interpretation on the well-known songs, making them her own, while connecting with the meaning of the lyrics. Her acting talents are put to good use as she ensures that the energy of the pieces are conveyed even out of context from their original stories.

PICTURES: SONGS FROM MOVIE MUSICALS is a beautiful evening of music and memories as Greenland takes the audience on a trip down memory lane. While Greenland shared that she is studying opera, hopefully she will still do some musical theatre and cabaret concerts in future as this is a wonderfully versatile voice that comes packaged with a delightful dramatic actor that delivers honest performances.

