BLANC DE BLANC Season Extends at the Grand Electric

The hedonistic world of Blanc de Blanc Encore has been wowing audiences since it opened in January in the totally refurbished cabaret venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills. The Producers, Strut & Fret are delighted to announce that their much-loved cabaret, circus and burlesque show has been extended and will now play until 23 April.

BLANC de BLANC ENCORE serves an intoxicating blend of fun, flirtation and acrobatic feats; enthralling audiences with the same addictive blend of acrobatic artistry and risqué revelry that its creators are world-renowned for.

The star studded, internationally sourced cast with its numerous Cirque du Soleil alumni includes Felix Pouliot from Canada, aerial duo Spencer Craig (Canada) and Caitlin Marion (USA), Remi Martin (Germany/France), and introducing Rechelle Mansour, Melanie Hawkins from Australia, New Zealand's Emma Phillips and Léah Wolfffrom Canada.

VENUE: The Grand Electric, Theatre No1, 199 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills

DATES: 7 January - 23 April 2023

TIMES: Wed, Thu, Fri 7pm; Saturday 4.30pm & 8pm; Sunday 3:30pm & 7pm

PRICES: Tickets from $70

BOOKINGS: www.blancshow.com

