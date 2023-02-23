Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLANC DE BLANC Season Extends at the Grand Electric

The production will now play until 23 April. 

Feb. 23, 2023  

BLANC DE BLANC Season Extends at the Grand Electric

The hedonistic world of Blanc de Blanc Encore has been wowing audiences since it opened in January in the totally refurbished cabaret venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills. The Producers, Strut & Fret are delighted to announce that their much-loved cabaret, circus and burlesque show has been extended and will now play until 23 April.

BLANC de BLANC ENCORE serves an intoxicating blend of fun, flirtation and acrobatic feats; enthralling audiences with the same addictive blend of acrobatic artistry and risqué revelry that its creators are world-renowned for.

The star studded, internationally sourced cast with its numerous Cirque du Soleil alumni includes Felix Pouliot from Canada, aerial duo Spencer Craig (Canada) and Caitlin Marion (USA), Remi Martin (Germany/France), and introducing Rechelle Mansour, Melanie Hawkins from Australia, New Zealand's Emma Phillips and Léah Wolfffrom Canada.

VENUE: The Grand Electric, Theatre No1, 199 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills
DATES: 7 January - 23 April 2023
TIMES: Wed, Thu, Fri 7pm; Saturday 4.30pm & 8pm; Sunday 3:30pm & 7pm
PRICES: Tickets from $70
BOOKINGS: www.blancshow.com




REVIEW: Georgina Hopson and Emily Havea Shine As The Showgirls Making Their Way In A Mans Photo
REVIEW: Georgina Hopson and Emily Havea Shine As The Showgirls Making Their Way In A Man's World In GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES
Georgina Hopson and Emily Havea deliver the requisite sass and shine as the leading ladies of GENTLEMEN PERFER BLONDES.
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Comes to New Theatre Next Month Photo
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Comes to New Theatre Next Month
Acclaimed playwright Richard Bean has relocated the action to the swinging 60s and channeled the classic humour of Ealing comedies, Carry On films and Fawlty Towers, to bring fresh life to Carlo Goldoni's 18th century Italian farce, The Servant of Two Masters.
Justine Clarke Will Unpack Julia Gillards Historic Misogyny Speech Onstage at STC Photo
Justine Clarke Will Unpack Julia Gillard's Historic 'Misogyny Speech' Onstage at STC
The life, career and political landscape that led Australia's first female Prime Minister Julia Gillard to make her 'misogyny speech' will be examined and brought to life by Justine Clarke (Muriel's Wedding: The Musical) in Julia – playing Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House from 30 March. 
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Will Screen Live in Cinemas Direct From Theatre Royal Sydney Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Will Screen Live in Cinemas Direct From Theatre Royal Sydney
​​​​​​​The 50th Anniversary production of iconic Rock 'n' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show has kicked off global celebrations at Theatre Royal Sydney thrilling audiences and critics alike, and in an Australian first, will be broadcast live from the stage of Theatre Royal Sydney into cinemas across the country for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Thursday 30 March.

More Hot Stories For You


ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Comes to New Theatre Next MonthONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Comes to New Theatre Next Month
February 22, 2023

Acclaimed playwright Richard Bean has relocated the action to the swinging 60s and channeled the classic humour of Ealing comedies, Carry On films and Fawlty Towers, to bring fresh life to Carlo Goldoni's 18th century Italian farce, The Servant of Two Masters.
Justine Clarke Will Unpack Julia Gillard's Historic 'Misogyny Speech' Onstage at STCJustine Clarke Will Unpack Julia Gillard's Historic 'Misogyny Speech' Onstage at STC
February 22, 2023

The life, career and political landscape that led Australia's first female Prime Minister Julia Gillard to make her 'misogyny speech' will be examined and brought to life by Justine Clarke (Muriel's Wedding: The Musical) in Julia – playing Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House from 30 March. 
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Will Screen Live in Cinemas Direct From Theatre Royal SydneyTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Will Screen Live in Cinemas Direct From Theatre Royal Sydney
February 22, 2023

​​​​​​​The 50th Anniversary production of iconic Rock 'n' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show has kicked off global celebrations at Theatre Royal Sydney thrilling audiences and critics alike, and in an Australian first, will be broadcast live from the stage of Theatre Royal Sydney into cinemas across the country for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Thursday 30 March.
Merrigong Theatre Company Launches MERRIGONGX 2023 and a New Temporary Independent Artist Hub, 93 CROWN
February 16, 2023

Merrigong Theatre Company has announced another exciting year of their annual artists’ program, MERRIGONGX, showcasing the outstanding breadth of local talent and their bold new works. In 2023, the program will feature a line-up of four exciting productions on stage, as well as 17 works in development ranging across dance, theatre, music and more.
Victorian State Ballet Presents THE SNOW QUEEN in AprilVictorian State Ballet Presents THE SNOW QUEEN in April
February 15, 2023

Victorian State Ballet presents The Snow Queen, from April 14 to 16 at The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood.  
share