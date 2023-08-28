BANGING DENMARK Comes to Sydney's New Theatre in September

Performances run 20 - 30 September 2023.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

From the pen of Van Badham, one of Australia’s leading social commentators, comes this biting rom-com with a fiercely feminist sensibility.

Aussie Jake Newhouse is a management consultant with a side hack as a toxic male podcaster. He also fancies himself as a pick-up artist.

His latest crush, a brilliant and beautiful Danish librarian, isn’t buying his usual lines, so he enlists the help of academic Ish Madigan to give him tips on flirtation.

He’s offering to pay – a lot – and she’s broke enough to accept, despite their fraught relationship. But for Ish, the project feels like a betrayal of the sisterhood!

How Ish, Jake, their friends and an online stranger navigate the complexities of love, sex and internet dating in the 21st century lies at the heart of this hilarious social satire.

For this year's Sydney Fringe Festival, New Theatre is delighted to be presenting a new production of Van Badham's very funny hit play, helmed by Madeleine Withington, making her New Theatre directorial debut.

Maddy graduated from the Actors Centre Australia in 2014 and since then has been working as an actor and voiceover artist on a range of projects. You may have heard her voice on the radio convincing you to join the navy, reconsider your super fund, or get a boob job. Maybe all at once.

Recent theatre productions she has appeared in include New Theatre's acclaimed Australian premiere production of James Graham's The Angry Brigade, Fuente Ovejuna! at Flight Path Theatre, and her first play Wil and Grace which premiered at the Fringe HQ. Butter: A Love Story is her first short film (which received a Special Mention from the Jury for Best Comedy at Flickerfest 2023), and screened at St Kilda Film Fest in June (Best Original Score Nominee).

In 2022 she directed her first play, Much Ado, at Flight Path Theatre, and scored rave reviews, and she has since directed The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) to the same response. 

Of Banging Denmark, Maddy says: "I've always loved Van Badham's work, and when I read this script, I fell in love with its humour and its incisiveness. Australians are really funny, but I think in theatre sometimes there's a tendency to value 'serious' scripts more highly. When I was eleven, I decided that what I wanted to do with my life was make people laugh, and so far that's held true for my work.

"I'm so excited to bring this to the stage, and provide a night of both laughter and introspection for audiences. I know audiences are going to resonate with this piece, simply on the basest level, because everyone has been at least one of the characters in this play. I hope people will come away with a deeper sense of empathy, and maybe a couple of questions they can't shake. Which is a nice thing for a play to do, I think."

Maddy has assembled a terrific cast, including Matt Abotomey (currently appearing in our production of A Very Expensive Poison), and making their New Theatre debuts, Kandice Joy, Gerry Mullaly, and WAAPA grads Emelia Corlett and Sarah Greenwood.

CREATIVE TEAM
Cast Matt Abotomey, Emelia Corlett, Sarah Greenwood, 
Kandice Joy, Gerry Mullaly
Director Madeleine Withington
Assistant Director Isabella Milkosovitch
Production Designer Ruby Jenkins
Sound Designer Daniel Herten
Accent Coach Linda Nicholls-Gidley
Production Manager Jaime Petersen
Stage Manager Atlas Andrews
ASM Patrick Mondrian

SEASON 
20 - 30 September 2023

PERFORMANCES
Wed 20 - Sat 23 Sep 7:30pm
Sun 24 Sep 5pm
Tue 26 - Fri 29 Sep 7:30pm
Sat 30 Sep 2pm 

TICKETS
Full $25
Concessions $20
Deadly Tix $14.50
 




