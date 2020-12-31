Australian Actor Kerri-Anne Kennerley Suffers Broken Collarbone After Falling From Trapeze During PIPPIN Performance

Australian stage and screen star Kerri-Anne Kennerley was hospitalized after falling 4.5 meters from a trapeze during a performance in Pippin in Sydney, NZ Herald reports.

The incident happened during Wednesday night's performance.

Kennerley plays Pippin's grandmother Berthe, who sings the final part of the song No Time At All from a trapeze. She was not wearing a harness nor was she clipped in, which is standard practice, according to a spokesman for the production.

Kennerley has broken her collarbone and it is unknown when or if she will be able to return to the show. Performances are currently set to run through January 31, 2021.

Kennerley is an Australian television and radio presenter, actress and singer. Kennerley has more than 50 years in the industry, and is an inductee into the Logie Hall of Fame. Kennerley was a co-host on Network 10's Studio 10.

With a beloved score by Oscar and Grammy winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), PIPPIN tells the story of a young man at a crossroads in his life. Does he follow in the footsteps of his father, one of the most powerful men in the land? Or does he strike out on his own, to find his own 'corner of the sky'? PIPPIN is a play within a play. The story is told by a travelling troupe of actors and acrobats (called 'Players'), directed by the mysterious Leading Player. Like a vaudeville act, the Players both act out the roles of the story and speak directly to the audience.

The role of the young and confused protagonist Pippin is played by Ainsley Melham, while Gabrielle McClinton plays the charming and manipulative Leading Player. Simon Burke plays Charles, Pippin's demanding father, with Lucy Maunder as Catherine, a widow who falls in love with Pippin. In the role of Pippin's conniving stepmother Fastrada is Leslie Bell, and Euan Doidge plays the role of her son Lewis, Pippin's half-brother. The young actors who play the role of Theo, Catherine's son, are Andy Alexander, George Holahan-Cantwell, William Wheeler and Ryan Yeates.

Also in the cast as Players and Swings are Danik Abishev, Olivia Carniato, Angelique Cassimatis, Bayley Edmends, Joel Granger, Chaska Halliday, Matt Jenson, Zoe Marshall, Harley McLeish, William Meager, Joe Meldrum, Amy Nightingale-Olsen, Thomas Remaili, Gretel Scarlett, Suzanne Steele, Andrew Sumner and Jessica Ward.