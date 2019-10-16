Anz Stadium Rings With The Sound Of Bagpipes and Drums As Record-Breaking Production Enters Final Rehearsal

Today The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo enters its final rehearsal ahead of this historic production's first performance, Thursday 17 October.

The Tattoo, unrivalled in its scale, tradition and pageantry, will play four shows for Sydney audiences at ANZ Stadium, 17 to 19 October 2019.

For the past 10 days, almost 200 technical crew have been working around the clock building an 80-metre-wide and 26-metre-high replica Edinburgh Castle and bumping in over 300 state of the art intelligent lights and 19 trucks of scaffolding into ANZ Stadium for this enormous live spectacular.

The record-breaking 1521 cast also arrived in Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday and jumped straight into an intensive and meticulously planned 4-day rehearsal schedule.

Brigadier David Allfrey, Producer and CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said "Bringing our acclaimed show to Australia is a proud moment and I feel privileged to be surrounded by a team of the most talented people in the business. This show is particularly special in that it celebrates Australia and its relationships with neighbours in all directions; looking to friendships well-established in the past, growing in the present and to be developed for the future. We are always welcomed with great warmth and generosity and this is a real opportunity to demonstrate how closely connected we all are across the world, despite being at all points of the compass."

Australian Producer, Michael Cassel said "After almost two years of planning, I am excited that Australian audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the world's very best military, cultural and folkloric performances in what will be the largest Tattoo ever staged in its sixty-nine-year history. What is taking shape at ANZ Stadium is nothing short of spectacular - the scale of it all beggars belief - and I'm thrilled that we have been joined in Sydney by so many participants from around the world."

The Sydney 2019 production will have 14 nations represented including the UK, Switzerland, France, India, Tonga, Fiji, Cook Islands, New Zealand and Australia as well as, for the first time ever, acts from Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Sydney audiences will be treated to a culturally diverse production with 33 musical, folkloric and military groups including 297 of the very best Pipers and Drummers, 630 Military performers, 42 Shetland Fiddlers, 102 Tattoo Dancers, 4 Indigenous Song Men and 195 Cultural Performers from Australia and abroad.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, The Hon. Stuart Ayres said "The NSW Government through Destination NSW is proud to support The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. This wonderful show is steeped in rich history and we are delighted the performances taking place in Sydney will be the largest ever in the Tattoo's long history. It's a rare opportunity to see an event of this scale, so I would strongly encourage everyone to get along and witness the spectacle."

This Tattoo boasts all the hallmark elements of the world-famous military and cultural event including traditional crowd favourite songs Auld Lang Syne and Scotland The Brave in addition to contemporary favourites, as well as a special performance by John Paul Young, singing his much-loved classic, Love Is In The Air, joined by the entire cast of the Sydney 2019 Tattoo.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo was inspired by a simple show called Something About a Soldier performed in 1949 at the Ross Bandstand below Edinburgh Castle. 70 years on, the Tattoo has become a worldwide phenomenon, with a remarkable live audience of 220,000 at Edinburgh Castle each August and a global TV audience of 100 million that continues to captivate the hearts and minds across the globe.

The word tattoo is derived from a Dutch word for the signal played on a drum or bugle to summon soldiers back to their barracks at night. The term evolved in the 18th century to mean a form of evening performances given by military bands.

Final tickets for this extraordinary event can be purchased online through Ticketek.





